Record warmth drove Southern Co. profits down. Here’s why

Temperatures in Georgia averaged 56.4 degrees from January through March, according to data from the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That’s 6.4 degrees warmer than what was considered normal during the 20th century, making it the hottest three-month period to start the year in 129 years.

Alabama and Mississippi, where Southern subsidiaries Alabama Power and Mississippi Power operate, were also far warmer than normal. Average temperatures in Alabama from January to March were the second-hottest on record, while Mississippi’s start to the year was its fourth-warmest.

That exceptional warmth tamped down customer demand for home heating, one of the largest energy expenses in most homes. The burning of fossil fuels at power plants, like many of those that Southern operates, is contributing to rising temperatures globally.

Southern did say its decline in profits were partially offset by rate increases at its regulated utilities. Last December, regulators at the Georgia Public Service Commission approved a rate hike that drove up the average Georgia Power customer’s monthly bill by nearly $4 a month. More rate increases are on the horizon, possibly as soon as June.

The company did not announce any new delays or increases in its cost estimates to complete the two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle near Augusta.

The first of the two units, Unit 3, is still expected to begin sending power to hundreds of thousands of Georgia homes by May or June. Its twin, Unit 4, is projected to be complete by the end of this year or the first quarter of 2024, the company said. Once complete, the units will be the first new commercial nuclear reactors built in the U.S. in more than three decades.

But both units have been plagued by delays and are more than six years behind schedule. Meanwhile, their total price tag has ballooned to above $35 billion, more than double what was initially forecast.

