Record heatwave affecting more than a third of US

Record heatwave , affecting more than one-third, of U.S. population.More than 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as record-breaking heat sweeps the nation.By June 15, as many as 107.5 million people, over a third of all the people in the United States, have been warned of potentially lethal extreme heat and humidity.According to the National Weather Service, the heatwave spans from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.More than 125 million people have been put under heat alerts, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.This is a day where not only folks who are susceptible to heat-related illnesses, but really just about anybody that's going to be outside for an extended period of time is at risk for heat-related illnesses, Matt Beitscher, National Weather Service meteorologist, via CNN.These are significant temperatures and temperatures that are dangerous to everyone, if you don't take precautions, Alex Tardy, National Weather Service meteorologist, via The Guardian