Stacey Abrams responds to President Trump's latest claims in speech to Congress

President Donald Trump recently reminded the nation that Stacey Abrams is a target of the GOP far beyond Georgia’s borders, claiming she was involved in a $2 billion grant for decarbonizing homes. However, the facts tell a different story—the money went to Power Forward Communities, a coalition funding energy efficiency projects, and Abrams wasn’t paid by the federal government for her work with partner organizations. Abrams responded, calling Trump’s remarks a distraction from his unfulfilled promises. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein looks at how, for much of the last decade, Georgia Republicans have used Abrams as a political foil—a strategy now adopted by Trump and national Republicans to attack her as a symbol of everything they oppose on the left. Credits: CNN | CSPAN | Getty Images

1:38