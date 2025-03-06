error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Stacey Abrams responds to President Trump's latest claims in speech to Congress

President Donald Trump recently reminded the nation that Stacey Abrams is a target of the GOP far beyond Georgia’s borders, claiming she was involved in a $2 billion grant for decarbonizing homes. However, the facts tell a different story—the money went to Power Forward Communities, a coalition funding energy efficiency projects, and Abrams wasn’t paid by the federal government for her work with partner organizations. Abrams responded, calling Trump’s remarks a distraction from his unfulfilled promises. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein looks at how, for much of the last decade, Georgia Republicans have used Abrams as a political foil—a strategy now adopted by Trump and national Republicans to attack her as a symbol of everything they oppose on the left. Credits: CNN | CSPAN | Getty Images

AJC |33 minutes ago
"Hollywood of the South" isn't as peachy as it once was for stunt performers

Credit: Gary Peebles / Marvel, Savannah Sicurella, Rodney Ho, Fraser Jones / AJC Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia Film Office, ProdPro

Wildfires are a problem in the South... and they are much more difficult to control

Credits: Getty|AP|ABC|GFC|AGU|SRCC|NIDIS|Pew|NASA|SGSF|TWP|McMas|AESS|13WMAZ|PlantMaps|NPR|SCFF|WRI|X:@liamswx,@edpiotrowski|TT:@thebellamylife,@chadbrackin1983

The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

NASCAR recruiters turn to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / IG

