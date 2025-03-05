Trump blasts Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in congressional address

“Headed up — and we know she was involved … by a woman named Stacey Abrams,” he said. “Have you ever heard of her?”

Boos erupted from Republicans in the chamber.

Abrams fired back moments later on X.

“I’m proud of my work protecting civil rights & lowering energy costs for Georgians,” she said. “Someone has to deliver — because Trump is taking our hard-earned money to cut Elon Musk’s taxes.”

The grant, which funds energy efficient housing projects around the country, has become a political flashpoint.

Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and DOGE have called for the return of the money.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Georgia Senate last week unveiled plans to probe Zeldin’s claims, with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones saying the “people of Georgia were defrauded” by Abrams.

PolitiFact has called the claims against Abrams false saying there is “no evidence Abrams directly received any of the grant money or engaged in illegal behavior.”

Abrams was a two-time Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia, seeking to become the state’s first Black governor. She was twice defeated by Republican Brian Kemp.