Trump blasts Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in congressional address

President Donald Trump attacked Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, suggesting she was involved in wasteful government spending uncovered by his Department of Government Efficiency.
Trump mentioned the two-time nominee for governor as he rattled off a list of questionable projects that received federal funding. One of them was roughly $2 billion awarded to a coalition of environmental groups working to combat climate change. Abrams worked as a senior counsel for one of the groups until December. Her spokesman, Joshua Karp, said Abrams wasn’t paid for the work for Rewiring America.
But Trump nonetheless assailed Abrams.
“Headed up — and we know she was involved … by a woman named Stacey Abrams,” he said. “Have you ever heard of her?”
Boos erupted from Republicans in the chamber.
Abrams fired back moments later on X.
“I’m proud of my work protecting civil rights & lowering energy costs for Georgians,” she said. “Someone has to deliver — because Trump is taking our hard-earned money to cut Elon Musk’s taxes.”
The grant, which funds energy efficient housing projects around the country, has become a political flashpoint.
Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and DOGE have called for the return of the money.
Meanwhile, Republicans in the Georgia Senate last week unveiled plans to probe Zeldin’s claims, with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones saying the “people of Georgia were defrauded” by Abrams.
PolitiFact has called the claims against Abrams false saying there is “no evidence Abrams directly received any of the grant money or engaged in illegal behavior.”
Abrams was a two-time Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia, seeking to become the state’s first Black governor. She was twice defeated by Republican Brian Kemp.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Georgia Senate to investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project
Georgia Senate, already investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, wants to take on Stacy Abrams, former Democratic candidate for governor.
The Latest
Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Featured
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.