Who really put Confederate monuments across the South?

Confederate monuments stand across the South, but many trace back to the efforts of one influential organization: the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Beyond funding memorials, the group helped shape how the Civil War was taught in schools and remembered by generations of Americans. The AJC's Koralie Barrau explores how the organization's influence became part of the broader Lost Cause movement and why the debate continues today. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | N2SReports / YouTube | WXIA-TV | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | Virginia Commonwealth University

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