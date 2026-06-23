Who really put Confederate monuments across the South?
Confederate monuments stand across the South, but many trace back to the efforts of one influential organization: the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Beyond funding memorials, the group helped shape how the Civil War was taught in schools and remembered by generations of Americans. The AJC's Koralie Barrau explores how the organization's influence became part of the broader Lost Cause movement and why the debate continues today. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | N2SReports / YouTube | WXIA-TV | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | Virginia Commonwealth University
Miles Martin: What I love about Kaiser Permanente
Yolanda King on forging her own path beyond a historic last name
Yolanda King reflects on carving her own path beyond her grandfather's legacy. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr. , Yacine Ba / AJC | Getty Images
Yolanda King on her dream to deepen understanding of MLK Jr.’s legacy
Yolanda King reflects on her dream to help people better understand her grandfather’s legacy. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr. , Yacine Ba / AJC | Getty Images
Martin Luther King III shares the lesson his daughter taught him about being present
Martin Luther King III shares a story about the day his daughter taught him a lesson. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr. , Yacine Ba / AJC | Getty Images
The secret to better strawberry jam? Skip fresh berries.
The AJC's food and dining editor Monti Carlo shares 3 easy hacks for richer, more flavorful jam — fast.