Pope Francis Refers To Getting Vaccinated, as an ‘Act of Love'.Pope Francis released a video statement on Aug. 18.It reiterates the position of the Catholic Church that getting vaccinated is "morally acceptable.".Being vaccinated is an act of love. To ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love, Pope Francis, via NBC News.Thanks to God and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19, Pope Francis, via NBC News.They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together, Pope Francis, via NBC News.Francis was joined in his statement by six officials of the church who represent congregations from across the globe.Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable, Pope Francis, via NBC News.I pray to God that everyone may contribute their own small grain of sand, their own small gesture of love; no matter how small, love is always great, Pope Francis, via NBC News.Contribute with these small gestures for a better future, Pope Francis, via NBC News.Pope Francis and his predecessor, Pope Benedict, have both been vaccinated.Pope Francis joins other world leaders and celebrities in urging people of all beliefs to get vaccinated.According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has resulted in the deaths of more than 6.2 million people worldwide