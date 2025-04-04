error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Atlanta broke a 35-year pollen count record twice. Here’s why

After breaking a 35-year pollen record, twice, Atlanta continues to experience ‘extremely high’ pollen levels. But why are we getting hit so hard? AJC’s Fraser Jones breaks down why these recent pollen records are worse than ever and how to change course. Credits: AJC | U.S. DHHS | The Wire Science | Getty Images | Emory News Center | Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health | Nature Communications | Georgia Tech Center for Spatial Planning

Credit: Ben hendren

Grab the medicine. Atlanta’s pollen counts are rising
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It’s a chilly start to spring. But more sun, pollen and even snakes to come
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

Credit: Ben Hendren

Atlanta broke a 35-year pollen count record twice. Here’s why

Credits: AJC | U.S. DHHS | The Wire Science | Getty | Emory News Center | Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health | Nature Communications | GTCSP

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

America has spoken. The nation's best soccer bar is in Atlanta

Thousands voted Atlanta's Brewhouse Cafe the best soccer bar in the U.S. Credits: AJC | YT/Men in Blazers; Manchester United; LiveScoreOfficial | IG/@juventus

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Her app helps deliver leftover food to the hungry instead of trashing it

Jasmine Crowe-Houston believes in feeding more and wasting less. Hear how she founded Goodr in the AJC's new Her+Story series. Credits : AJC | Goodr | USDA

The AI technology that could prevent the next train disaster

Norfolk Southern has made changes since their 2023 train derailment. Credits: AJC | Getty | Norfolk Southern | ABC News | NewsNation | WKYC Channel 3 | WTOL11

Fast facts on former President George W. Bush

Georgia plans one of the largest voter cancellations in U.S. history

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history. Credit: AJC | Getty Images