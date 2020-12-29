Police: Man shot to death in Peoplestown neighborhood

A man was shot to death in the Peoplestown neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots at the 1000 block of Martin Street in southwest Atlanta around 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot, according to spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, Brown said.
The apparent homicide remained under investigation late Monday. No information was released on a possible motive.