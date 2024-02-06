LADDIN, Gail



Gail Nemerow Laddin, age 85, passed away on February 4, 2024, having spent her final day surrounded by those she loved so much and who loved her so much – granddaughters Sara Claire and Maya, daughter-in-law Ellen, her husband Irv, and son Darryl Scott. Gail was born on February 24, 1938 at Women's Hospital in New York City. Gail met her lifelong soulmate, Irv, on an airplane from LaGuardia to Chicago, and together they shared their lives for 64 years. Gail (Gigi to Sara Claire and Maya) was an extraordinary woman. She was a mother in the truest sense of the word for most of her adult life. She was a fierce advocate for her children, especially for her autistic daughter April (who passed away on May 26, 2020) – paving the way for special needs children to receive an education and ensuring that April led a full, joyful life. Gail had a strong sense of family, fondly and vividly describing to her children and grandchildren her life growing up as a child with her father Milton, mother Shirley, and her loving sisters Ilene and Jayne. She loved sharing with her granddaughters all of her stories about growing up with sisters and hoped they would share the same bond that she had with her sisters. In a world in which women didn't frequently work, Gail did it all. She was Executive Assistant to the Rabbi at her congregation in Scarsdale, New York when she and Irv married, was a highly successful real estate agent while she raised April and Darryl, and then a travel agent for many, many years. Gail opened her own travel agency from scratch and turned it into a highly successful business that was named travel agency of the year, all while being described by her employees as "a magnificent friend with a heart of gold." Indeed, Gail could always see the good in people and was selfless and caring in every way. Gail loved adventure and travel. She rode on the back of Irv's motorcycle through downtown Chicago and many other harrowing places, loved to water ski, jumped out of an airplane for her 80th birthday, and traveled the world with Irv. When her grandchildren finally came along, Gail helped impart her love of adventure, water and travel to them - joining them on many exciting trips, including their happy place on a boat in the BVIs. In the last decade, Gail loved nothing more than helping shuttle her grandchildren around to their various activities, and going to countless gymnastics meets and tennis matches. Gail is survived by her husband, Irv; son, Darryl; daughter-in-law, Ellen; granddaughters, Sara Claire and Maya; sister and brother-in-law, Jayne and Bud Schiff; niece, Kara Schiff (Joe Feuerstein); and nephew, Matthew (Nancy) Schiff; other nieces and nephews; and many cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter, April, her parents, Milton and Shirley; and sister, Ilene. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gail's memory to: Just People, Inc., P.O. Box 930037, Norcross, Georgia 30093, or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Graveside services will be held, 3:30 PM on Tuesday, February 6 at Arlington Memorial Park. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999



