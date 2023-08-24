Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, released from jail

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff under the Trump administration, has been released from the Fulton County Jail after he surrendered Thursday afternoon.

Meadows was granted a $100,000 bond shortly before he surrendered. He is being charged with violating the state’s RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

A federal court judge recently rejected efforts by Meadows and co-defendant Jeffrey Clark to delay their surrender until after a decision was made on whether their cases should be moved to federal court.

While chief of staff under Trump, Meadows was on Trump’s call with Brad Raffensperger and visited Cobb County in December 2020 to observe the Secretary of State’s audit of absentee ballots. Meadows allegedly had a major role in coordinating the “alternate” electors in states like Georgia, and he sent emails to top Justice Department officials in late 2020 that called on officials to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere.

