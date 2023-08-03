Korean construction materials company chooses Athens for new factory

A Korean company that builds deck plates, frames and other construction materials announced Thursday it will open its first American factory in Athens.

Duckshin Housing will invest $15 million in the new facility, which will employ 100 workers, according to a news release. The company’s leaders said the factory will feed into Georgia’s pipeline of new construction.

“By coming to Athens, we can be closer to growing and new construction projects in Georgia and all states of the U.S.,” Myung Hwan Kim, Chairman of Duckshin Housing, said in the release.

Founded in 1980 in Seoul, Duckshin Housing specializes in producing galvanized steel and rebar deck plates, which are metal frames and girders used to enhance the safety of vertical construction projects. The company’s new facility will begin construction later this year at the Athena Industrial Park off Olympic Drive.

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said Duckshin Housing locating in Georgia can help reduce construction costs for the state’s projects by reducing import needs. The state did not offer any discretionary incentives for this project, according to a department spokesperson.