BreakingNews
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Korean construction materials company chooses Athens for new factory

Duckshin Housing to build its first U.S. facility, which will employ 100 workers

Credit: Duckshin Housing

Credit: Duckshin Housing

News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Korean company that builds deck plates, frames and other construction materials announced Thursday it will open its first American factory in Athens.

Duckshin Housing will invest $15 million in the new facility, which will employ 100 workers, according to a news release. The company’s leaders said the factory will feed into Georgia’s pipeline of new construction.

“By coming to Athens, we can be closer to growing and new construction projects in Georgia and all states of the U.S.,” Myung Hwan Kim, Chairman of Duckshin Housing, said in the release.

Founded in 1980 in Seoul, Duckshin Housing specializes in producing galvanized steel and rebar deck plates, which are metal frames and girders used to enhance the safety of vertical construction projects. The company’s new facility will begin construction later this year at the Athena Industrial Park off Olympic Drive.

ExploreAthens lands $250M lab facility as Georgia grows life sciences sector

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said Duckshin Housing locating in Georgia can help reduce construction costs for the state’s projects by reducing import needs. The state did not offer any discretionary incentives for this project, according to a department spokesperson.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

‘Smoking gun’ video of Georgia vote count is now evidence against Trump1h ago

Body of Lake Lanier swimmer found after 5 days of searching
1h ago

Credit: Clayton County police

3 pedestrians killed within hours in metro Atlanta hit-and-run crashes
1h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW: Trump is en route to Washington to face charges in 2020 election case
4m ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW: Trump is en route to Washington to face charges in 2020 election case
4m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WATCH LIVE: Trump’s court appearance following his indictment last Tuesday
Hapeville police officer helps local teen achieve PlayStation dreams
15m ago
Warm winter, cool start to summer chill Southern Company profits
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top