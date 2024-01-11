Lawsuits advance as UGA crash anniversary approaches

The first lawsuit filed by Willock’s family against the University of Georgia Athletic Association, Carter and LeCroy’s estate, among others, seeks $40 million in restitution for the death of their son.

Former recruiting analyst Victoria “Tory” Bowles has also filed suit seeking to recoup damages after being severely injured in the crash.

As both sides gear up to begin the fact-finding process of discovery, more revelations will likely be revealed. Here are where the cases, both filed in Gwinnett County state court, stand now.

The UGA athletic association’s response

In public statements and court filings since the accident, the athletic association has portrayed the crash as an isolated tragedy and has sought to distance itself from LeCroy, who was driving a Ford Expedition rented by the athletic association for the championship celebration that weekend at the time.

After announcing an investigation into the incident, the program determined that LeCroy violated policy when she drove the car that night and there was no need to change its procedures.

But the lawsuits, which allege the athletic association negligently entrusted the rental vehicle to LeCroy, have sought to cut into this narrative.

Both plaintiffs also argue the athletic association not only ignored red flags about LeCroy’s history of speeding but has even sought to minimize the consequences.

Amid the public sparring, the athletic association has conceded that it had previously allowed recruiting analysts to take their rental vehicles home. Even so, it has argued in court that LeCroy was not permitted to drive the rental for “a night of drinking and partying.”

In her lawsuit’s most recent filing, Bowles’ attorneys allege UGA football staff and coaches regularly drank alcohol before driving recruits and their families in athletic association rental vehicles.

Both lawsuits also seek damages from LeCroy’s estate and Carter, who in April was a first round NFL draft pick. LeCroy’s estate and Carter have denied liability.

Willock’s lawsuit also names Toppers International Showbar, the Athens strip club where LeCroy, Willock, Bowles and Carter left shortly before the crash. Jackson alleges Toppers overserved LeCroy and other UGA players and staff, some underage, with free alcohol. Toppers denies this claim.

What’s next?

So far, there have been few opportunities to test either sides’ claims as both sides prepare for discovery, a process in which all sides request documents and interview key individuals. The contents of Bowles’ phone — having worked as a recruiting analyst for a few years — is likely to be crucial evidence in the case; as will any information gleaned from depositions of witnesses and athletic association staff members.