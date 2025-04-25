News

Returning a once bustling Black business community to its former glory

With a background in developing community-driven real estate projects, Chantell Glenn knows the art of revitalizing areas without replacing its people. As a senior associate at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Glenn is primarily responsible for overseeing the Pittsburgh Yards project in Southwest Atlanta. The industrial neighborhood was founded by African Americans after the Civil War and has endured decades of disinvestment. Glenn’s mission is to return the community back to its original glory of supporting entrepreneurship, as well as, arts and culture. In partnership with Wellstar. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Pittsburgh Yards / YouTube | The Annie E. Casey Foundation / YouTube | @pinkpothosatl / IG | @jayidacheteaspot / IG | Atlanta BeltLine

1:43