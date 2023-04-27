‘Her final days’: Family of UGA senior diagnosed with brain tumor stops treatment

If Liza Burke’s mother could hang onto her daughter for just a little longer, she would.
The family of the University of Georgia senior, who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor after a spring break trip to Mexico, has decided to stop her treatment, her mother Laura McKeithen recently wrote online.
“We begin the hunt for the perfect place by the sea where Liza can enjoy her final days supported by the infinite love that surrounds her,” McKeithen said.
Burke fell ill March 10 while enjoying her trip with a group of friends. She complained of a headache during breakfast and went back to her room to rest. Her friends later found her there and they couldn’t wake her, family friend Jennifer Ritter wrote on a GoFundMe page. The family was told at the time that Burke suffered a brain hemorrhage.
Burke, who is a native of Asheville, North Carolina, spent three nights in a hospital in Cabo San Lucas. She was later admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where Burke’s mother lives, Ritter said.
She was eventually diagnosed with a grade 4 tumor near her brain stem, McKeithen said. The tumor was inoperable due to its location.
Burke underwent nearly a month of radiation before the family met with doctors and decided to stop her treatment because she wasn’t responding to it.
“We learned today that the lethargy associated with radiation only increases with time, so we’ll now really be clinging to Liza’s response moments,” McKeithen wrote in early April.
Family and friends, though grieving the impending loss of their loved one, are putting together the send-off that Burke deserves.
McKeithen said the family will work closely with a hospice nurse and social worker when Burke’s care becomes difficult. But that time has fortunately not yet come.
“Another beautiful day as Liza brought our little crew closer together, enabling us to each play a role in her care,” her mother wrote Wednesday. “We took turns repositioning, preparing and delivering meds, suctioning, and telling stories, and in response Liza shared her love through squints and facial gestures.”
