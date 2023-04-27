‘Her final days’: Family of UGA senior diagnosed with brain tumor stops treatment

She was eventually diagnosed with a grade 4 tumor near her brain stem, McKeithen said. The tumor was inoperable due to its location.

Burke underwent nearly a month of radiation before the family met with doctors and decided to stop her treatment because she wasn’t responding to it.

“We learned today that the lethargy associated with radiation only increases with time, so we’ll now really be clinging to Liza’s response moments,” McKeithen wrote in early April.

Family and friends, though grieving the impending loss of their loved one, are putting together the send-off that Burke deserves.

McKeithen said the family will work closely with a hospice nurse and social worker when Burke’s care becomes difficult. But that time has fortunately not yet come.

“Another beautiful day as Liza brought our little crew closer together, enabling us to each play a role in her care,” her mother wrote Wednesday. “We took turns repositioning, preparing and delivering meds, suctioning, and telling stories, and in response Liza shared her love through squints and facial gestures.”