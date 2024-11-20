Nationally, the CDC reports RSV activity is elevated and continues to increase in the southern and eastern United States, particularly in young children.

Wastewater

Because so few COVID-19 tests are reported to the CDC now, the level of virus shed in sewage is one of the best ways to track the real-time spread within communities.

In Georgia, the wastewater viral activity level as of Nov. 9 is the lowest it has been since mid-2022, as far back as the data has been consistently reported. Nationally, the wastewater viral activity level for COVID-19 is classified as “low” by the CDC.

Emergency department visits

Nationwide, about 0.5% of people reporting to emergency departments were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. In Georgia just 0.3% of people in emergency rooms were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The percentage of emergency department patients diagnosed with COVID-19 has been steadily declining since late August, both in Georgia and nationwide.

Which vaccines should I get and when?

COVID-19 vaccines: CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the COVID-19 vaccine that was updated this year to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of an infection. The CDC says vaccination is especially important for people at the highest risk of severe illness, including people who are older and those who have chronic health conditions.

People who recently had COVID-19 can hold off getting the vaccine for three months.

Flu vaccines: Everyone 6 months of age and older should get vaccinated for the flu. Ideally, get the shot by the end of October but later is better than never because the flu season goes on for months. The seasonal flu vaccine is reformulated each year to tailor them to the virus types predicted to be most common in the upcoming season. Even when it’s not a perfect match, the shots can prevent serious illness.

RSV vaccines: In recently updated guidelines for RSV, the CDC recommends this vaccine for all adults 75 and over and for people 60 and over who have increased risk for the illness, such as people with chronic medical conditions and those living in a nursing home.

The RSV vaccine is not currently an annual vaccine, meaning the CDC only recommends a single dose of RSV vaccine for older adults, not one every season.

CDC recommends all babies be protected from severe RSV by one of two immunization options: a maternal RSV vaccine given to the mother during pregnancy or an RSV antibody given to the baby. Most babies do not need both.

You can get more than one vaccine at a time. It’s safe to get a COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time, the CDC says, and it may be more convenient to get them at the same time. You also can get COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines at the same time, the CDC says.