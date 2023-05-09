Habitat for Humanity, Gwinnett Housing Corp. win grants for seniors

To qualify, a person must own and primarily reside in the home, be at least 62 years old and earn 80% of the area median income or below. In the Atlanta metropolitan area, that 80% threshold is $54,000 for one person or $77,100 for a family of four.

The Gwinnett Housing Corp.’s grant will fund repairs for about 120 homes, depending on costs.

The authority will reach out to other nonprofits and agencies to get the word out about the program, Ramsey said. She estimated work would start in the summer. The grant lasts three years.

Low-income homeowners otherwise have to take out loans and struggle to finance repairs and renovations that allow them to age in place, Ramsey said.

Habitat for Humanity International was awarded $1.25 million for mostly rural affiliates in Wisconsin, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina and Washington state, according to a spokesperson for the organization. The areas were chosen based on high rates of older housing stock and growing populations of older adults.

Habitat for Humanity International’s grant should benefit more than 200 people, the organization said. Examples of common projects will include door handles, grab bars, ramps, railings, shelves and raised toilets.

HUD awarded almost $15 million nationally in Older Adults Home Modification grants to 13 nonprofit organizations.

“By providing a pathway for more older adults to stay in their homes, we are helping to improve lives and ensuring the opportunity for seniors to age with dignity,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement.

Fudge visited Gwinnett County last month, where she discussed tenant protections with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and toured the Good Samaritan Health Center in Norcross.