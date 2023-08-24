Former President Trump lands in Atlanta ahead of surrender

Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Atlanta ahead of his surrender at the Fulton County jail.

Trump landed at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after 7 p.m. The plane departed Newark Liberty International Airport shortly after 5:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta airport said Wednesday the former president’s arrival is not expected to impact operations there.

Trump is now making his way toward the Rice Street jail, where he will be booked. He has been granted a $200,000 bond.