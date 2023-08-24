BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Trump arrives in Atlanta to report to Fulton jail

Former President Trump lands in Atlanta ahead of surrender

News
By
34 minutes ago
X

Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Atlanta ahead of his surrender at the Fulton County jail.

ExploreWATCH LIVE: Trump arrives in Atlanta to surrender

Trump landed at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after 7 p.m. The plane departed Newark Liberty International Airport shortly after 5:20 p.m.

Credit: WSB-TV

Credit: WSB-TV

A spokesperson for the Atlanta airport said Wednesday the former president’s arrival is not expected to impact operations there.

Trump is now making his way toward the Rice Street jail, where he will be booked. He has been granted a $200,000 bond.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today16m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Fulton judge sets October trial date for Trump defendant
3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump director faces federal charges in Maryland too
1h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
2h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Trump’s surrender time could affect Atlanta’s evening commute
4h ago
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Fulton County jail
5m ago
LIVE UPDATES: The scene at the Fulton County Jail
16m ago
WATCH LIVE: Trump arriving in Atlanta to report to Fulton jail
41m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
6h ago
Who is Trump’s new Atlanta lawyer, Steve Sadow?
7h ago
Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top