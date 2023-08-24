Former President Donald Trump’s plane departs from New York area

Former President Donald Trump’s plane has departed from the New York City area.

According to a flight tracker website, Ads-B Exchange, the plane departed shortly after 5:20 p.m. from Newark Liberty International Airport. A spokesperson for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Wednesday the former president’s arrival is not expected to impact operations here.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

As Trump’s plane took off Thursday, a large contingent of police officers on motorcycles and in cruisers were staging on the tarmac at the Signature Executive Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Trump has announced on his social media site, Truth Social, that he intends to surrender at the Fulton County Jail at 7:30 p.m.

“Arrest Time: 7:30 P.M.,” Trump posted Thursday afternoon.

He has been granted a $200,000 bond.

