First Trump Georgia suspects surrender, with delayed mug shots

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday night released booking photos of the first two defendants to surrender after being charged with conspiring to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.
Atlanta bondsman Scott Hall and Trump campaign attorney John Eastman were booked at the Fulton County Jail earlier in the day and released on bond hours later. READ the full story
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
