FDA Issues Warning Against Online Trend , of Cooking With OTC Drugs.The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Sept. 15 advising young people to be careful when it comes to social media challenges.'The Hill' reports that at the beginning of the year, trends such as the "sleepy chicken" challenge gained popularity on apps like TikTok."Sleepy Chicken" dared viewers to cook and consume chicken marinated in NyQuil, with one user claiming it helped their cold symptoms.The FDA's warning outlines the dangers of taking part in such a challenge.The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe. Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways, FDA, via statement.Even if you don't eat the chicken, inhaling the medication's vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs. , FDA, via statement.Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it, FDA, via statement.Another trend that the agency shed light on is the "Benadryl Challenge" in which teens purposefully overdose on diphenhydramine to induce hallucinations.Many of these challenges have led to hospitalizations and even death.The FDA advises parents to speak with their children about overdose risks and keep medications locked away.