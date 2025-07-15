How the largest nuclear plant in the country powers Georgia
The largest nuclear power plant in America sits in rural Georgia — and it’s one of the most ambitious energy projects in U.S. history. Plant Vogtle’s two new reactors, the first built from scratch in the U.S. in more than 30 years, generate enough carbon‑free electricity to power roughly half a million homes and businesses. The facility also relies on advanced passive safety systems designed to keep the reactor core cool even during emergencies. As energy‑hungry data centers and major industrial users flock to the state, Georgia’s growing demand is part of the renewed interest in nuclear power nationwide. The AJC’s Drew Kann explored the nuclear power facility and learned what the years‑long delays and soaring costs could mean for Georgia consumers. Credits: AJC | Getty | HBO | CBS NEWS | Georgia Power/YouTube | Reuters | NPR | Forbes | The Guardian | MIT Technology Review | Pennsylvania Capital-Star
We searched for Atlanta’s best bagel. Here’s the winner.
The AJC's food and dining team set out on a mission: Find the best bagel in Atlanta. Was it Emerald City Bagel, PopUp Bagels or some other local favorite?
Trump pushes debunked Fulton County ballot claims in Georgia visit
At a rally in Rome, Trump claimed Democrats are trying to prevent anyone from seeing Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots. Credits: The White House / YouTube
'I am somebody': Atlanta leaders remember Jesse Jackson’s lasting influence on the city and beyond
Atlanta leaders reflect on the legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Credits: AJC |ABC News|CSPAN|CBS News|Getty Images|AP
Jesse Jackson reflects on MLK Jr.'s lessons on life and death
In a 2018 interview with the AJC, Jackson reflected on life lessons Martin Luther King Jr. shared. Credits: AJC | Joey Ivansco/AJC | Getty Images | AP