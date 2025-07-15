How the largest nuclear plant in the country powers Georgia

The largest nuclear power plant in America sits in rural Georgia — and it’s one of the most ambitious energy projects in U.S. history. Plant Vogtle’s two new reactors, the first built from scratch in the U.S. in more than 30 years, generate enough carbon‑free electricity to power roughly half a million homes and businesses. The facility also relies on advanced passive safety systems designed to keep the reactor core cool even during emergencies. As energy‑hungry data centers and major industrial users flock to the state, Georgia’s growing demand is part of the renewed interest in nuclear power nationwide. The AJC’s Drew Kann explored the nuclear power facility and learned what the years‑long delays and soaring costs could mean for Georgia consumers. Credits: AJC | Getty | HBO | CBS NEWS | Georgia Power/YouTube | Reuters | NPR | Forbes | The Guardian | MIT Technology Review | Pennsylvania Capital-Star

2:31