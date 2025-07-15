Loading...
News

How the largest nuclear plant in the country powers Georgia

The largest nuclear power plant in America sits in rural Georgia — and it’s one of the most ambitious energy projects in U.S. history. Plant Vogtle’s two new reactors, the first built from scratch in the U.S. in more than 30 years, generate enough carbon‑free electricity to power roughly half a million homes and businesses. The facility also relies on advanced passive safety systems designed to keep the reactor core cool even during emergencies. As energy‑hungry data centers and major industrial users flock to the state, Georgia’s growing demand is part of the renewed interest in nuclear power nationwide. The AJC’s Drew Kann explored the nuclear power facility and learned what the years‑long delays and soaring costs could mean for Georgia consumers. Credits: AJC | Getty | HBO | CBS NEWS | Georgia Power/YouTube | Reuters | NPR | Forbes | The Guardian | MIT Technology Review | Pennsylvania Capital-Star

2:31
AJC | 25 minutes ago

Georgia’s next chapter on clean energy leadership must include nuclear power

Data centers in Georgia should lead the way on clean energy sources

Georgia has lost $2.9B in clean energy projects amid fed pullback, report says

Today's Video Headlines

How the largest nuclear plant in the country powers Georgia

25m ago

What decades of 'forever chemicals' left behind in one Georgia community

FROM

Atlanta’s hip-hop historian Nuface preserves decades of rap culture

FROM

How Delta’s first Black flight attendants navigated racism at 30,000 feet

More Videos

We searched for Atlanta’s best bagel. Here’s the winner.

The AJC's food and dining team set out on a mission: Find the best bagel in Atlanta. Was it Emerald City Bagel, PopUp Bagels or some other local favorite?

Trump pushes debunked Fulton County ballot claims in Georgia visit

At a rally in Rome, Trump claimed Democrats are trying to prevent anyone from seeing Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots. Credits: The White House / YouTube

FROM

'I am somebody': Atlanta leaders remember Jesse Jackson’s lasting influence on the city and beyond

Atlanta leaders reflect on the legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Credits: AJC |ABC News|CSPAN|CBS News|Getty Images|AP

FROM

Jesse Jackson reflects on MLK Jr.'s lessons on life and death

In a 2018 interview with the AJC, Jackson reflected on life lessons Martin Luther King Jr. shared. Credits: AJC | Joey Ivansco/AJC | Getty Images | AP