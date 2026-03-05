Loading...
A world record attempt turns into a MARTA reality check

Three public transit advocates set out to break a Guinness World Records title by visiting all 38 MARTA rail stations as fast as possible. Starting at rush hour, Jorge Barbosa, Matthew Plese and Omar Yousaf hoped to finish in less than three hours armed with a stopwatch, station photos and witness signatures. Instead, missed transfers, delays and slow zones stretched their journey to 3 hours and 21 minutes. Their record attempt became a firsthand look at the challenges MARTA riders face every day. Credits & Sources: AJC | Joabe Barbosa | Sara Gregory/AJC

1:56
AJC | 29 minutes ago

Footage shows moment MARTA train rams into fallen tree and derails

On Dec. 29, 2025, a MARTA train derailed when a large tree toppled onto the tracks during severe winds. Credits: MARTA

How the largest nuclear plant in the country powers Georgia

Credits: AJC | Getty | HBO | CBS NEWS | Georgia Power/YouTube | Reuters | NPR | Forbes | The Guardian | MIT Technology Review | Pennsylvania Capital-Star

What decades of 'forever chemicals' left behind in one Georgia community

For years, Calhoun citizens saw “forever chemicals" wash out of carpet mills. Credits: AJC|Mapbox|OpenStreetMap|Getty|Calhoun: Water Matters/FB|GA Gen. Assembly

Atlanta’s hip-hop historian Nuface preserves decades of rap culture

@Nuface/IG|Freaknik/Hulu|@The85SouthShow/YT|Tonight Show/Fallon|Addicks; Bunch; Compton; Lesser; McCollum; Miller; Shifrin; Spink; Tulis/AJC|Getty