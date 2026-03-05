A world record attempt turns into a MARTA reality check

Three public transit advocates set out to break a Guinness World Records title by visiting all 38 MARTA rail stations as fast as possible. Starting at rush hour, Jorge Barbosa, Matthew Plese and Omar Yousaf hoped to finish in less than three hours armed with a stopwatch, station photos and witness signatures. Instead, missed transfers, delays and slow zones stretched their journey to 3 hours and 21 minutes. Their record attempt became a firsthand look at the challenges MARTA riders face every day. Credits & Sources: AJC | Joabe Barbosa | Sara Gregory/AJC

1:56