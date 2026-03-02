Loading...
'I could have done more': Emotional testimony from father of Apalachee shooting suspect

Testimony continued in the trial of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect's father. Colin Gray told jurors he “could have done more” and reflected on warning signs, gun access and his relationship with his son. Prosecutors argued his actions helped enable the deadly 2024 school attack. Credit: AP

AJC | 57 minutes ago

Apalachee trial: What to expect as the case against Colin Gray nears close

Colin Gray says he didn’t see Apalachee shooting coming: ‘He’s a good kid’

Apalachee trial: Dad told police he thought shooter pics were of rock star

Footage shows moment MARTA train rams into fallen tree and derails

How the largest nuclear plant in the country powers Georgia

What decades of 'forever chemicals' left behind in one Georgia community

