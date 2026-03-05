McBath presses Noem on treatment of Georgia amputee in ICE detention

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on homeland security oversight, Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the reported treatment of a Georgia man who has been in ICE custody for over a year. McBath mentioned Rodney Taylor, a Liberian-born barber and double amputee from Gwinnett County, who she said has been facing growing health issues sinceentering the Stewart Detention Center in South Georgia in January 2025. Taylor's family was present during the hearing. This comes after McBath and 19 other lawmakers sent a letter to Noem last month seeking the release of Taylor, including a detailed description of his lack of mobility in the facility. Credits: AJC | AP

2:21