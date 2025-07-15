Footage shows moment MARTA train rams into fallen tree and derails
“We are very lucky to be alive, y’all.” That’s what a MARTA operator told riders on Dec. 29, 2025, moments after a train derailed when a large tree toppled onto the tracks during severe winds. Newly released footage shows the train striking the tree trunk, jolting passengers. The video continues showing the operator checking on riders and guiding them to a rescue train. No injuries were reported among passengers or MARTA personnel. MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the fallen tree “damaged the tracks, wayside equipment and caused the derailment of the front axle of the train.” Crews removed the tree, re‑railed the train and repaired the line, with full service restored by Jan. 1, 2026. It remains unclear exactly when the tree fell. Credits: MARTA
How Delta’s first Black flight attendants navigated racism at 30,000 feet
Delta Air Lines hired Black flight attendants for the first time in 1966. Credits: AJC|Delta Air Lines|Ebony Magazine|Getty|Jet Magazine|The Atlanta Journal
We searched for Atlanta’s best bagel. Here’s the winner.
The AJC's food and dining team set out on a mission: Find the best bagel in Atlanta. Was it Emerald City Bagel, PopUp Bagels or some other local favorite?
Trump pushes debunked Fulton County ballot claims in Georgia visit
At a rally in Rome, Trump claimed Democrats are trying to prevent anyone from seeing Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots. Credits: The White House / YouTube
'I am somebody': Atlanta leaders remember Jesse Jackson’s lasting influence on the city and beyond
Atlanta leaders reflect on the legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Credits: AJC |ABC News|CSPAN|CBS News|Getty Images|AP