Footage shows moment MARTA train rams into fallen tree and derails

“We are very lucky to be alive, y’all.” That’s what a MARTA operator told riders on Dec. 29, 2025, moments after a train derailed when a large tree toppled onto the tracks during severe winds. Newly released footage shows the train striking the tree trunk, jolting passengers. The video continues showing the operator checking on riders and guiding them to a rescue train. No injuries were reported among passengers or MARTA personnel. MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the fallen tree “damaged the tracks, wayside equipment and caused the derailment of the front axle of the train.” Crews removed the tree, re‑railed the train and repaired the line, with full service restored by Jan. 1, 2026. It remains unclear exactly when the tree fell. Credits: MARTA

1:28