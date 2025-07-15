What decades of 'forever chemicals' left behind in one Georgia community
The creek changed colors before anyone understood why. For generations, Calhoun residents watched dyes, coatings and “forever chemicals” wash out of carpet mills and into their waterways. Organizer Kim Chapman says her community still lives with the consequences — from workers falling ill, including her own father, to confusion about what PFAS contamination means for families across the region. Through her group Calhoun: Water Matters, Chapman has tried to help neighbors make sense of the risks as flooding keeps spreading PFAS‑tainted sediment through fields and creeks. Carpet giants Shaw and Mohawk say their chemical suppliers assured them the products were safe and that they stopped using PFAS in U.S. manufacturing in 2019. But with lawsuits growing and lawmakers advancing bills that could limit industry liability, Chapman says little has changed — and the fight for accountability is far from over. Credits: AJC | Mapbox | OpenStreetMap | Getty | Calhoun: Water Matters/Facebook | Georgia General Assembly
Trump pushes debunked Fulton County ballot claims in Georgia visit
At a rally in Rome, Trump claimed Democrats are trying to prevent anyone from seeing Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots. Credits: The White House / YouTube
'I am somebody': Atlanta leaders remember Jesse Jackson’s lasting influence on the city and beyond
Atlanta leaders reflect on the legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Credits: AJC |ABC News|CSPAN|CBS News|Getty Images|AP
Jesse Jackson reflects on MLK Jr.'s lessons on life and death
In a 2018 interview with the AJC, Jackson reflected on life lessons Martin Luther King Jr. shared. Credits: AJC | Joey Ivansco/AJC | Getty Images | AP
Trial begins for father of accused Apalachee school shooter
Opening arguments begin for Colin Gray, charged after prosecutors say his son carried out the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School that killed four.