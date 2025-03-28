Fast facts on former President George W. Bush

Today's Video Headlines
The AI technology that could prevent the next train disaster
Norfolk Southern has made changes since their 2023 train derailment. Credits: AJC | Getty | Norfolk Southern | ABC News | NewsNation | WKYC Channel 3 | WTOL11
Georgia plans one of the largest voter cancellations in U.S. history
Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history. Credit: AJC | Getty Images
'The Library Dads' rewrite the narrative on Black fatherhood
'The Library Dads' are an Atlanta group rewriting the fatherhood narrative one book at a time. Credit: AJC | Scholastics | The Fatherhood Project | The Guardian
Farmworker families press lawmakers on immigration crackdown in Georgia
Migrant families urge Georgia lawmakers to protect farmworkers, warning stricter immigration laws could hurt the state's agriculture industry.
Is the southern accent disappearing?
When you think of the South, you inevitably think about a Georgia southern drawl. But is it disappearing? AJC's Fraser Jones tracks down why. Credit: AJC/Reddit
