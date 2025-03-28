error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Fast facts on former President George W. Bush

0:53
1 hour ago

2:15

The AI technology that could prevent the next train disaster

Norfolk Southern has made changes since their 2023 train derailment. Credits: AJC | Getty | Norfolk Southern | ABC News | NewsNation | WKYC Channel 3 | WTOL11

1:16

Georgia plans one of the largest voter cancellations in U.S. history

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history. Credit: AJC | Getty Images

1:28

'The Library Dads' rewrite the narrative on Black fatherhood

'The Library Dads' are an Atlanta group rewriting the fatherhood narrative one book at a time. Credit: AJC | Scholastics | The Fatherhood Project | The Guardian

1:02

Farmworker families press lawmakers on immigration crackdown in Georgia

Migrant families urge Georgia lawmakers to protect farmworkers, warning stricter immigration laws could hurt the state's agriculture industry.

1:16

2:15

1:00

Is the southern accent disappearing?

When you think of the South, you inevitably think about a Georgia southern drawl. But is it disappearing? AJC's Fraser Jones tracks down why. Credit: AJC/Reddit

1:02

