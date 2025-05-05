Crime & Public Safety
No kidding: North Georgia goat gang returned home after wandering 14 miles

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office turned to social media to find the goats’ owners.
A herd of goats took off on a 14-mile joy walk through Gilmer County in North Georgia. They were found Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)

A herd of goats took off on a 14-mile joy walk through Gilmer County in North Georgia. They were found Sunday, May 4, 2025.
1 hour ago

A gang of silly goats escaped their North Georgia enclosure and went on a 14-mile adventure over the weekend.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office posted about the escape artists Sunday morning after the wandering “four-legged lawn mowers” were found along Chatsworth Highway, or Ga. 52, living their best life on a stranger’s property.

The highway connects Chatsworth and Ellijay.

“If your goats broke out for a joy walk and forgot to leave a note, we found them chillin’ in someone’s yard like they own the place,” the department said in a social media post. “They’re friendly, fluffy and currently trespassing.”

The goats made themselves at home on a stranger's property 14 miles from their pasture. (Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Gilmer County Sheriff's Office

icon to expand image

Credit: Gilmer County Sheriff's Office

The post grabbed the attention of internet commenters, who chimed in with their own puns and eco-friendly lawn service requests.

Just four hours later, around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office notified residents the goats’ home had been found — a whopping 14 miles away — after community members recognized the roving kids.

“How they pulled off that level of hoof-powered Houdini magic? We have no idea!” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office reported the herd was safely delivered back home.

