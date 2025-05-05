A gang of silly goats escaped their North Georgia enclosure and went on a 14-mile adventure over the weekend.
The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office posted about the escape artists Sunday morning after the wandering “four-legged lawn mowers” were found along Chatsworth Highway, or Ga. 52, living their best life on a stranger’s property.
The highway connects Chatsworth and Ellijay.
“If your goats broke out for a joy walk and forgot to leave a note, we found them chillin’ in someone’s yard like they own the place,” the department said in a social media post. “They’re friendly, fluffy and currently trespassing.”
Credit: Gilmer County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Gilmer County Sheriff's Office
The post grabbed the attention of internet commenters, who chimed in with their own puns and eco-friendly lawn service requests.
Just four hours later, around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office notified residents the goats’ home had been found — a whopping 14 miles away — after community members recognized the roving kids.
“How they pulled off that level of hoof-powered Houdini magic? We have no idea!” the sheriff’s office wrote.
The sheriff’s office reported the herd was safely delivered back home.
