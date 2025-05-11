Man killed in shooting at troubled South Fulton apartment complex

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a troubled apartment complex in South Fulton over the weekend.
Officers were called around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
“Police have not made an arrest and are still working to notify the victims family,” a police spokesperson said Sunday.
Camelot Condominiums, sometimes referred to as The Trenches, was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
The complex, which has been in disrepair for years, has a reputation for crime, squatters, fires, and has seen at least 16 people killed there since 2019, according to crime data. In 2021, the city vowed to fix the issues there after three people were found dead.
But the shootings continued and at least six people were fatally shot at the complex in 2023. It’s not clear where the city’s efforts stand today.
The Camelot Club Condominium Association, which owns the large South Fulton complex, owed the city of Atlanta more than $2.5 million for water, according to records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The amount is the most owed to Atlanta from customers other than local governments, the AJC reported in April.
On Sunday, police said it was unclear what led up to Saturday’s shooting as the investigation was still in its “preliminary stage.”
Anyone with more information about the gunfire at the complex is asked to contact South Fulton police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
