THURSDAY'S WEATHER

Warm, dry and mostly sunny: ‘Beautiful weather’ is here

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Warm and dry for best weather of the week this Thursday
By
34 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta’s best weather day of the week is here.

Thursday is packing warm, dry and mostly sunny conditions, and you better enjoy it while you can, because showers and storms are back in the forecast starting Friday. It’ll be that way through the first half of the weekend.

“Everybody’s getting the sunshine; beautiful weather’s on the way,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It’s gonna be a nice, warm afternoon. Sunshine on the way, no thunderstorms, no rain to worry about — a good day for you.”

Morning temperatures are in the 60s, and by this afternoon, highs will top out in the mid 80s.

After a mostly sunny start, a few clouds will start filtering in this afternoon. Skies will turn partly cloudy this evening and overnight, setting us up for storms coming Friday.

We’ll be under mostly cloudy skies with some showers reaching the metro toward sunrise Friday, Monahan said.

“It will be a little slippery, a little damp for the morning commute in spots tomorrow morning,” he said.

By the afternoon, a few storms could be embedded within showers that will cover the metro area as a warm front lifts across the region. That front will fuel a low-level severe weather threat, putting the state’s western half under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

That marginal threat will return on Saturday and will cover nearly the entire state. Northwest Georgia will be spared.

High temps on Friday and Saturday will stay in the upper 70s. Sunday will see a warmup into the low 80s with more sunshine in the forecast then. But there’s still a low chance, just 20%, of seeing a stray shower.

More sunshine is in store for the first half of next week, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s at least through Wednesday.

Five-day forecast for May 16, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Rosana Hughes

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

