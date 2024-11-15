The Lake Lanier Association is warning those who venture into the lake about potentially harmful algal blooms, which can produce toxins that make people and animals sick.

The nonprofit association posted to social media this week that an unseasonably warm fall, a lack of rain and the use of pesticides contributed to the growth of the blooms, which form with a rapid growth of algae. It most often impacts coves and areas more inland and dissipates with rain, according to the post.

The blooms, which have been reported recently by boaters, look like bright green paint splattered on the surface of the water.