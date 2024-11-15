Metro Atlanta
Lake Lanier algal blooms could be toxic, association warns

Warm temperatures and lack of rain contribute to rapid algae growth on the lake
Boaters and jet skiers on a busy summer afternoon are seen at Lake Lanier on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Boaters and jet skiers on a busy summer afternoon are seen at Lake Lanier on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
37 minutes ago

The Lake Lanier Association is warning those who venture into the lake about potentially harmful algal blooms, which can produce toxins that make people and animals sick.

The nonprofit association posted to social media this week that an unseasonably warm fall, a lack of rain and the use of pesticides contributed to the growth of the blooms, which form with a rapid growth of algae. It most often impacts coves and areas more inland and dissipates with rain, according to the post.

The blooms, which have been reported recently by boaters, look like bright green paint splattered on the surface of the water.

“The algal blooms come and go, so if you see these stay out of the water and please be sure to report the sighting,” the association’s Facebook post says.

Gwinnett County Water will be testing the water to see whether the algal blooms are toxic. To report sightings of algal blooms on Lake Lanier, go to www.lakelanier.org/report-a-problem.

