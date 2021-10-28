Interactive: How Atlanta's neighborhoods are funding the mayoral candidates

The candidates vying to become Atlanta's next mayor have so far amassed a total of over $5 million in contributions, the majority coming from local residents and businesses putting their support behind one candidate or another.

A deeper analysis of the contributions broken down by location provides the closest look yet at where the candidates are getting financial support throughout the city. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution mapped the contributions in the mayor's race by ZIP code, using the candidate's disclosure reports filed through the end of September.

Overall, neighborhoods in Buckhead and on Atlanta's Westside made up the bulk of donations to the campaigns. The 30305 ZIP code — which includes several Buckhead neighborhoods off Peachtree Road and West Paces Ferry Road such as Buckhead Village and Garden Hills — tallied the most, with 525 donations totaling nearby $430,000 across five candidates.

The large ZIP codes of 30318 and 30331, which include much of Atlanta's Westside, also saw high donor numbers.

Financial standing isn't necessarily a predictor for how well candidates will perform on Election Day. But for a local race, contributions from residents and businesses can be a telling indicator for where in the city a candidate's message is resonating.

Among the hopefuls, former Mayor Kasim Reed and Councilman Andre Dickens garnered the most geographic diversity among their donors within the city. Scroll down to see a map of each candidates' donations.

The data doesn't reflect all of the candidates' finances. It doesn't include donations from non-Atlanta ZIP codes, which make up a substantial portion of some candidates' war chests. The data does not factor in some contributions under $100 that candidates are not legally required to list, or loans made to the campaigns.

Where each candidate's local financial support comes from

These maps show the donations each individual candidate received from ZIPs codes throughout the city.