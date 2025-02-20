DeKalb police chief says she’s stepping down after 5 years

DeKalb County police Chief Mirtha Ramos said Thursday she is stepping down from the job she’s held for more than five years.
Ramos was hired as the county’s first female police chief in 2019. She previously worked for the Miami-Dade Police Department for 22 years.
“It has been an honor to serve DeKalb County for the last 5 years,” Ramos said in a statement. “We have made amazing progress in securing competitive pay for officers, reducing the violent crime and homicide rates, and regaining the trust of our citizens.”
Her statement did not explain why she is leaving the position.
Earlier this week, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, the county government’s new chief executive officer, rolled out a plan for an investment of $10.4 million in recruiting and retention. The county has 841 sworn positions funded, but only 531 of those jobs are filled, meaning more than a third of the force’s positions are vacant.
Ramos began in DeKalb on Nov. 4, 2019, after an eight-month nationwide search after former chief James Conroy announced his retirement.
“Chief Ramos has embraced community policing as an effective tool to reduce crime and improve public safety,” then-DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said when naming the new chief. “She is an innovative leader who brings a wealth of experience, training and professionalism to this important position. I am confident that our new police chief will dedicate herself to advancing DeKalb County’s public safety priorities.”
In January, Dekalb police reported a 78.6% decrease in homicides compared to January 2024.
A native of Philadelphia, Ramos has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, and a master’s degree from Penn State University in psychology of leadership. She is also a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy.
