DeKalb police chief says she’s stepping down after 5 years

Her statement did not explain why she is leaving the position.

Earlier this week, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, the county government’s new chief executive officer, rolled out a plan for an investment of $10.4 million in recruiting and retention. The county has 841 sworn positions funded, but only 531 of those jobs are filled, meaning more than a third of the force’s positions are vacant.

Ramos began in DeKalb on Nov. 4, 2019, after an eight-month nationwide search after former chief James Conroy announced his retirement.

“Chief Ramos has embraced community policing as an effective tool to reduce crime and improve public safety,” then-DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said when naming the new chief. “She is an innovative leader who brings a wealth of experience, training and professionalism to this important position. I am confident that our new police chief will dedicate herself to advancing DeKalb County’s public safety priorities.”

In January, Dekalb police reported a 78.6% decrease in homicides compared to January 2024.

A native of Philadelphia, Ramos has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, and a master’s degree from Penn State University in psychology of leadership. She is also a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.