DeKalb County to host Juneteenth celebration

Music, live refreshments and a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will also be included, officials said.

The event will coincide with the one-year anniversary of the removal of a Confederate monument from the Decatur square. Crews began taking down the 30-foot obelisk — which had stood on the square since the United Daughters of the Confederacy installed it in 1908 — on the evening of June 18, 2020.

It was the morning of Juneteenth by the time the work was completed.

Several DeKalb County cities — including Avondale Estates, Clarkston, Decatur and Stone Mountain — are also hosting Juneteenth events this year.