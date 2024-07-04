Hello, Peachtree racers.

We’re six weeks and change away from race day. Feels good, right? Have you thought about what you’re going to wear? It’s basically the Met Gala, but sweatier.

Let’s be real, we’ve all been guilty of undertraining for a race just to see if we can pull it off. If that’s you this year, let chaos reign. (But also, hydrate.) For the rest of you good little runners, its time to kick it into high gear.

RACE COUNTDOWN: 48 DAYS

More than six weeks … You got this.

Today we’ll talk about how to maintain that great momentum you’ve built.

MUST-KNOW INFO

🎵 Anthem contest alert: Do you have the pipes to sing the national anthem before the race? Enter the Oh Say Can You Sing contest. Entries have to be in by May 30. More info here.

🚧 Volunteers needed: You don’t need to run to enjoy the Peachtree. Volunteers help set up and manage things during the race, but there are also opportunities in the days leading up to the event. Learn more here.

✅ Make a note: This year’s prerace expo, where you can pick up your packet and browse an endless array of running accoutrements (and say hi to your friends at the AJC), will be in Lenox Square in Buckhead. It will NOT be at the Georgia World Congress Center this year. Plan now to not be confused later.

TRAINING SPOTLIGHT: EYES ON THE PRIZE

As you probably know, running is a surprisingly cerebral pursuit. When you cross the finish line, you’re displaying the power of mental toughness and goal setting.

John Mancini, captain and Race Camp director at Atlanta Run Club, shared some wisdom with the AJC about starting a run training routine. Although you hopefully are settled into your own routine already, his advice is applicable for any point in your journey. Some things to think about:

Stop comparisons: Even most of the elite class runners aren’t running to beat the people around them. They’re running for their own goals. “Don’t compare. It’s all relative,” Mancini said. “So run your pace.” That’s especially important when you get out on the course. After all, are you going to freak out about every person passing you? You’d be in for a very stressful race.

Even most of the elite class runners aren’t running to beat the people around them. They’re running for their own goals. “Don’t compare. It’s all relative,” Mancini said. “So run your pace.” That’s especially important when you get out on the course. After all, are you going to freak out about every person passing you? You’d be in for a very stressful race. Set a goal: Goals aren’t just for when you start out. Returning to your broader goal in your mind is a great way to stay centered. Mancini also says it’s helpful to start each run with a goal. Are you going for time, distance? Are you trying to work out a certain tempo, or a new walk/run split? That can help you stay on track.

Goals aren’t just for when you start out. Returning to your broader goal in your mind is a great way to stay centered. Mancini also says it’s helpful to start each run with a goal. Are you going for time, distance? Are you trying to work out a certain tempo, or a new walk/run split? That can help you stay on track. Be kind to yourself: I love this one. Running really is all about you. Mancini calls some of his advice “a little abstract, or even existential,” but in a way, that’s the beauty of it all. You’re not going to win the Peachtree Road Race, but that’s not the victory you’re looking for. You decide what is.

👟 READ MORE: Mancini shares more great advice for building a healthy and rewarding routine

ASK AN EXPERT

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Track Club’s Bob Wells is back to answer your running questions!

Q: I feel like I’m falling behind in my training. What’s the best way to make up for that in the next few weeks?

A: Unless you’re talking about dunking deep-fried savory treats, playing the ketchup — err, catch-up — game is never a good idea. Why? Building your aerobic and cardiovascular engine takes time and a lot of it. It’s also a surefire way to injure yourself. The last thing you want to do is put yourself in a situation where you jeopardize running the race altogether.

For a 10K like the AJC Peachtree Road Race, it’s far better to toe the start line a little undertrained versus overtrained and injured.

Let’s be real: Illness, family, life, work events happen. The best thing you can do is simply pick up where you left off. Even if that means you need to dial back your effort or mileage. Be compassionate with yourself and listen to your body. Remind yourself that 10 minutes is better than zero minutes, so get back out there and do what you can.

Q: I’m adding miles to my runs every week. Should I still be doing short runs, too?

A: You should. Most training plans include a variety of workout types and distances: short runs, long runs, fast runs, slow runs, hard runs, easy runs, you name it.

Each of these play a different role in your training and how your body responds to the training. Take a classic speed workout that you might do on a track, for example. These are generally very hard efforts that provide physiological and neuromuscular benefits ranging from running economy improvements to power and speed improvements. In the day or two following a hard track workout like this, you want to stick to shorter, easy efforts to give your body plenty of time to recover. At the same time, you want to continue to build your aerobic engine through slow, easy running.

Isn’t he the best? Send in more questions for Bob, or we’ll go back to talking about blisters. Don’t make me do that to him.

UPCOMING RACE EVENTS

May 31: Braves Country 5K & Dash (this is one of my favorite ATC races)

👟 More info and sign-up links here

Want a run buddy or 10? Check out some group runs and run clubs.

Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations outside of the Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you.

COOL-DOWN

Habit is persistence in practice. - Octavia Butler, a founding mother of modern science fiction

See you next time.