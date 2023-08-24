Ahead of Trump booking, Fulton jail functions as normal

Despite the crush of media and demonstrators waiting outside the Fulton County Jail ahead of former President Donald Trump’s surrender, the detention facility is continuing its intake of typical arrestees.

Suspects have been booked into the Fulton jail today on charges ranging from shoplifting to car burglaries to probation violations, online jail records show. More than 20 new inmates have been booked into the jail system as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Access to the Jefferson Street gate to the facility is restricted but is still seeing relatively steady arrivals from law enforcement vehicles, including from jurisdictions like Gwinnett County and South Fulton. Metro Atlanta law enforcement might be focusing extra attention on the jail, but it hasn’t led to a “get out of jail free” scenario for the area’s alleged lawbreakers.