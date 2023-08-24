BreakingNews
DA proposes October start for Trump racketeering trial

Ahead of Trump booking, Fulton jail functions as normal

9 minutes ago
Despite the crush of media and demonstrators waiting outside the Fulton County Jail ahead of former President Donald Trump’s surrender, the detention facility is continuing its intake of typical arrestees.

Suspects have been booked into the Fulton jail today on charges ranging from shoplifting to car burglaries to probation violations, online jail records show. More than 20 new inmates have been booked into the jail system as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

Access to the Jefferson Street gate to the facility is restricted but is still seeing relatively steady arrivals from law enforcement vehicles, including from jurisdictions like Gwinnett County and South Fulton. Metro Atlanta law enforcement might be focusing extra attention on the jail, but it hasn’t led to a “get out of jail free” scenario for the area’s alleged lawbreakers.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

