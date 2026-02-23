A.M. ATL: Stay in line

Morning, y’all! Some mornings, nothing beats a bagel. But which bagel beats them all? AJC staffers had a fun day in the office taste-testing offerings from around the city to find ... drumroll ... The Best Bagel in Atlanta.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Some mornings, nothing beats a bagel. But which bagel beats them all? AJC staffers had a fun day in the office taste-testing offerings from around the city to find ... drumroll ... The Best Bagel in Atlanta.
Let’s get to it.
Let’s clear something up: TSA PreCheck lines are still open in Atlanta and elsewhere, and will be until, well, someone says otherwise.
🔎 READ MORE: Updates as we enter week two of a partial government shutdown affecting DHS funding
Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.
Fulton County Jail needs to reduce its inmate population “to ensure safe operations” amid the jail’s staffing crisis, according to a new report.
🔎 READ MORE: Measures to reverse the shortage haven’t worked so far
💰 A political committee controlled by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones must stop spending money on his gubernatorial campaign, a judge ruled. The temporary restraining order is the result of a lawsuit brought by Jones’ billionaire rival for the nomination, Rick Jackson.
🏫 U.S. Customs and Border Protection isn’t getting a warm welcome at some Georgia college career fairs.
Georgia’s craft brewers are paying special attention to Senate Bill 456 this legislative session.
SB 456 would “authorize manufacturers of malt beverages to sell the malt beverages they produce, subject to certain limitations and conditions; to increase the daily maximum of malt beverages per individual per day of sales for consumption off the premises; to permit small brewers to sell a limited quantity of malt beverages at wholesale.”
In short, this means:
Understandably, local breweries are very in favor of this. One brewer explains why.
The Winter Games are over, after many brilliant showings of excellence from Team U.S.A
OK, maybe I’m biased.
St. Francis of Assisi’s bones go on public display for the first time
Even if you don’t think they’re holy bones, Really Old Important Bones are always fascinating and thought-provoking.
Social media addiction affects adults, too. Here’s how to cut back
Every day brings us thismuchcloser to getting one of those old flip phones.
Black History Month: How Black gospel changed my white life
Written by yours truly, but Marvin Sapp got it started.
Feb. 23, 1980
Dream moment: U.S. 4, Soviets 3. Maybe it’s like Herb Brooks, the coach who refuses to have stars, told them. Maybe these young American hockey players, some of whom don’t even need to shave regularly, were meant for the moment. The moment was unbelievable. So unbelievable it’s still difficult to comprehend. It was the greatest moment in American hockey history. It was a moment that will live for years.
On Sunday, an overtime goal against Canada gave the U.S. its first Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980 — exactly 46 years to the day after the “Miracle on Ice.” 🏅
Oh, you think the metric system’s so much better? You think it’s weird to base entire measuring systems on body parts and objects? How about you weigh that BIG FAT U.S. HOCKEY WIN?* (x2, because the women took care of business a few days earlier.)
*trash talking is a skill I do not possess.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Until next time.