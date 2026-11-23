Morning, y’all! Would you play board games with a stranger? Some adults are taking to the idea to stave off workaday loneliness. If I were in charge, I’d add one caveat: A third party needs to keep track of the rules, because hashing out board game rules is a quick way to turn strangers into enemies.
Let’s get to it.
GEORGIA WEIGHS IN ON NORFOLK SOUTHERN-UNION PACIFIC MERGER
Anyone else watch “The Gilded Age?” I live for the low-stakes drama. (A married couple argue! Someone hosts a party! There is an extremely plot-relevant clock!) Point being, one of the main characters is a railroad tycoon hell-bent on forming a transcontinental railroad.
More than a century later, here we are in the middle of a very Gilded Age merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the U.S. The deal would form the fabled coast-to-coast line, and has significant implications for Georgia.
The state of the merger: The two companies are currently waiting on federal approval, and have very mixed support from others in the industry.
What it means for Atlanta:
Norfolk Southern is based in Atlanta, but the companies plan to gut Norfolk Southern’s headquarters by more than half through job cuts and relocations.
There’s also Atlanta’s role as a major rail hub to consider, a role that laid the very foundations of the city. If the deal goes through, there will be many, many conversations about increased development and infrastructure in the area.
What people think of it: Any stakeholder who wanted to make their opinions known contributed to a “comment docket” finalized a few days ago. Here’s where we get a little Gilded Age gossip. Who in Georgia supports it, who doesn’t, and why?
For: The Georgia Ports Authority
For: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
Neutral: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who flagged concerns about the impact of more freight rail traffic to Atlanta communities and future passenger rail.
Neutral: UPS and Southern Co., two major Georgia rail customers, also raised some concerns.
Against: Republican State Reps. James Burchett and Bruce Williamsonwere the lone Georgia elected officials opposing the deal, according to records.
Federal authorities interviewed Richard Barron, the former Fulton County elections director, who oversaw the vote during the 2020 presidential election.
The meeting is a sign federal interests are still trained on Fulton County and false election conspiracy theories propagated by President Donald Trump.
Two federal prosecutors and two FBI special agents attended the meeting, including the special agent who signed the affidavit justifying the January raid on Fulton’s elections office.
Barron gave a matter-of-fact verdict on the interview to the AJC:
“This has been going on forever,” Barron said. “Was there any benefit to me to agreeing to it? Probably not, but if I said no, what are they going to do? They’re going to come back with a subpoena, probably. So, I figured I might as well just voluntarily answer their questions.”
✈️ Delta Air Lines flights were delayed Sunday because of an issue with the automated system that keeps planes balanced, the company said. The problem was not related to any Federal Aviation Administration air traffic systems, the agency said.
Big “headline on an old newspaper sheet wafting over the ravages of a postapocalyptic opening scene in a movie” energy.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 23, 1977
Confidence for Braves. Bobby Cox has taken over as manager of the Atlanta Braves and demonstrates he is eager to set a confident tone for next baseball season. “ … the main thing I want to establish is to have our players believing we can be a serious contender when we come out of spring training.”
[Narrator voice:] The Braves were not contenders that spring, or for years afterward. However, dreams take time, and Cox’s vision of glory would eventually unfold; for himself and the team he loved.
ONE MORE THING
I have learned a lot about “Grand Theft Auto VI” and the “Grand Theft Auto” video game franchise over the past few days, and all of this knowledge has been delivered against my will. Still, I am glad so many video game enthusiasts are happy. Please let me know if there are trains involved.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.