News A.M. ATL: Rail-road-work Plus: Atlanta Underground, 2020 elections Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Would you play board games with a stranger? Some adults are taking to the idea to stave off workaday loneliness. If I were in charge, I’d add one caveat: A third party needs to keep track of the rules, because hashing out board game rules is a quick way to turn strangers into enemies. Let’s get to it. GEORGIA WEIGHS IN ON NORFOLK SOUTHERN-UNION PACIFIC MERGER Norfolk Southern is based in Atlanta, but not for long if this blockbuster rail merger goes through. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Anyone else watch “The Gilded Age?” I live for the low-stakes drama. (A married couple argue! Someone hosts a party! There is an extremely plot-relevant clock!) Point being, one of the main characters is a railroad tycoon hell-bent on forming a transcontinental railroad.

More than a century later, here we are in the middle of a very Gilded Age merger between two of the largest railroad companies in the U.S. The deal would form the fabled coast-to-coast line, and has significant implications for Georgia. The state of the merger: The two companies are currently waiting on federal approval, and have very mixed support from others in the industry. What it means for Atlanta:

Norfolk Southern is based in Atlanta, but the companies plan to gut Norfolk Southern’s headquarters by more than half through job cuts and relocations.

There’s also Atlanta’s role as a major rail hub to consider, a role that laid the very foundations of the city. If the deal goes through, there will be many, many conversations about increased development and infrastructure in the area.

What people think of it: Any stakeholder who wanted to make their opinions known contributed to a “comment docket” finalized a few days ago. Here’s where we get a little Gilded Age gossip. Who in Georgia supports it, who doesn’t, and why?

For: The Georgia Ports Authority

The Georgia Ports Authority For: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr Neutral: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who flagged concerns about the impact of more freight rail traffic to Atlanta communities and future passenger rail.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who flagged concerns about the impact of more freight rail traffic to Atlanta communities and future passenger rail. Neutral: UPS and Southern Co., two major Georgia rail customers, also raised some concerns.

UPS and Southern Co., two major Georgia rail customers, also raised some concerns. Against: Republican State Reps. James Burchett and Bruce Williamson were the lone Georgia elected officials opposing the deal, according to records. 🔎 READ MORE: Union Pacific CEO’s recent threats draw critics, could affect merger Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ALL THAT GA 400 ROADWORK COMES WITH A BUSINESS BENEFIT A freshly poured concrete stormwater pipe, with humans for scale. (Ben Gray/AJC) All the construction involved in the $11 billion Ga. 400 express lane project may be a pain to drivers, but it will be a boon to countless construction workers and local companies.

Entire networks of subcontractors, supporting thousands of workers across metro Atlanta, will be involved in the project, headed by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Some international and out-of-state companies have even set up North American headquarters to be closer to the Atlanta action. Here’s a great example that also answers the question, “What are all those pipes in highway construction areas for?” Georgia-built from the beginning Oldcastle Infrastructure, which operates a facility near Newnan, has been contracted to provide massive concrete stormwater pipes for the project.

Laid underground, these pipes are some of the first pieces put in place during significant roadwork.

Each pipe, reinforced with steel, weighs as much as a car, with the largest the company produces weighing about eight tons.

While these pipes are quite literally the foundation, they also need to be manufactured and delivered promptly. After all, it wouldn’t do to have highly disruptive, multiyear road work get behind schedule right out of the gate.

🔎 READ MORE: Other companies getting in on the work — and the rewards PRESSURE OVER 2020 CONTINUES IN FULTON COUNTY Federal authorities interviewed Richard Barron, the former Fulton County elections director, who oversaw the vote during the 2020 presidential election. The meeting is a sign federal interests are still trained on Fulton County and false election conspiracy theories propagated by President Donald Trump.

Two federal prosecutors and two FBI special agents attended the meeting, including the special agent who signed the affidavit justifying the January raid on Fulton’s elections office. Barron gave a matter-of-fact verdict on the interview to the AJC: “This has been going on forever,” Barron said. “Was there any benefit to me to agreeing to it? Probably not, but if I said no, what are they going to do? They’re going to come back with a subpoena, probably. So, I figured I might as well just voluntarily answer their questions.”

🔎 READ MORE: Claims, theories and players discussed in the meeting MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ✈️ Delta Air Lines flights were delayed Sunday because of an issue with the automated system that keeps planes balanced, the company said. The problem was not related to any Federal Aviation Administration air traffic systems, the agency said. 🚦 Where will traffic be worst in Atlanta during Thanksgiving week? About 2.3 million Georgians will take to the streets or the skies for the holiday. The best expert advice: Leave. Early. DID UNDERGROUND ATLANTA GET ITS GROOVE BACK? A bartender serves drinks at Lunchbox in Atlanta. Underground Atlanta's developer plans to turn the area into a major entertainment hub. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Dance fans are celebrating the opening of Lunchbox, a new EDM venue and nightclub at Underground Atlanta.

It’s the second music venue to open in the once-floundering development in the past two years.

Atlanta development firm Lalani Ventures, which acquired Underground Atlanta in 2020, has invested $50 million into its transformation.

Buffeted by two relocated Atlanta music icons, the Masquerade and MJQ, Underground Atlanta has been steadily adding new music venues, with more on the way. 🪩 READ MORE: Developers have exciting plans for Underground’s future 🚂 Fun fact: Underground Atlanta started life as part of the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot. Of course it did. If you pull up anything in Atlanta, you’re bound to find tracks underneath. NEWS BITES UGA clinches sixth consecutive trip to SEC championship in Atlanta Before that, they face Georgia Tech this week. Big football times ahead.