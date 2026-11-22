Arts & Entertainment With new venue, is Underground Atlanta closer to being an entertainment hub? Lunchbox, a new EDM room, is the latest music venue in the district, which plans to add more in 2027. Share People walk through the dance floor at Lunchbox in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Underground Atlanta plans to turn the area into a major entertainment hub. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 1 hour ago

At downtown’s Underground Atlanta, ensconced above longtime music venue the Masquerade, lies a roughly 10,000-square-foot room. For years, the “big gray box,” as its operators previously dubbed it, was only rented for parties. That was until organizers of a party in the space eagerly requested the presence of a special item: the “Rolls-Royce” of sound systems, as its owners Mike LaSage and Keiran Neely would say. The system, worth six figures, worked so well that organizers wanted LaSage and Neely to make it a permanent installation —transforming the space into Lunchbox, a new EDM venue and nightclub operated by the pair.

It’s the latest addition to Underground, which aims to become a premier entertainment hub in Atlanta, with three more stages set to be added by the end of next year. “The dance community in Atlanta is one where everybody’s there for each other, and we’re very fortunate to have a place that they can all go to that people feel safe in,” LaSage, Lunchbox’s general manager, said. ‘Cyberpunk meets man cave’ People walk through Underground Atlanta outside of Lunchbox in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Underground Atlanta plans to turn the area into a major entertainment hub. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) Lunchbox initially opened in 2024, but it briefly closed because its sprinkler system wasn’t up to code. In August, the venue officially reopened. LaSage and Neely said the down time made room for them to focus on renovations of the property, owned by Atlanta development firm Lalani Ventures.

The sound system, from British manufacturer Void Acoustics, is LaSage and Neely’s equity in Lunchbox.

The venue’s interior includes two concert rooms with a DJ booth in each. A main room, which can fit 500 people, is adorned with intricate, projection mapping-style lighting, contributing to the space’s psychedelic look. The smaller room can hold about 300 people and features a LED screen behind the DJ booth. Related Story 2 Atlanta music venues will be renamed, partnering with Georgia gas provider November 10, 2026 Lunchbox also has a bar, game room and green room. “I like to call it ‘Blade Runner’ meets cyberpunk meets man cave,” Neely, who’s the venue’s music director, noted. LaSage and Neely are both DJs who’ve been business partners for over 20 years. They previously owned another EDM-focused venue, the Music Room on Edgewood Avenue (LaSage, 49, is also a restaurateur and chef, who helped launch the Pub at EAV).

Music Room, a beloved institution for underground acts, opened in 2014 but shuttered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after, LaSage and Neely formed the collective Captains of Revelry, bringing their DJ expertise to outdoor events.

“Mike and I had no real intention of getting back into nightlife, but it definitely worked out well … if two people are still together in a business and have a friendly relationship after 20 years, then something’s working right,” Neely, 52, said. Djs perform at Lunchbox in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Underground Atlanta plans to turn the area into a major entertainment hub. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) Lunchbox has about 15-20 staff each shift, but much more during big events. For now, the venue is open 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, hosting a handful of house and techno concerts. Lunchbox is also available to rent. Eventually, the venue aims to be open Wednesday through Sunday, exclusively hosting Lunchbox programming. They have three events scheduled from now until the end of the year. LaSage and Neely also want to incorporate a kitchen.

“People come in and they see that you’re doing great, but you know you’re only open two days a week, but you’re paying rent seven days a week, so it can be a tough business,” LaSage said about expanding the venue’s availability.

A bartender cuts limes at Lunchbox in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Underground Atlanta plans to turn the area into a major entertainment hub. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) An entertainment hub at the Underground? Lunchbox is the second music venue to open at Underground Atlanta in the past two years, following the relocation of popular club MJQ from Ponce De Leon Avenue to the downtown district in early 2025. The openings are part of Lalani’s Ventures’ plans to have 10 concert rooms in Underground Atlanta by the end of 2027. The Masquerade, which has been located in the development since 2016, has four (Heaven, Hell, Purgatory, Altar). MJQ has one. Lunchbox has two. The Ravine, with two stages spanning 181,000 square feet, is slated to open next summer or fall. Loca Luna, a Latin tapas restaurant and concert venue, will also open next year. LaSage said the revitalization is exciting, describing the Masquerade as the “flagship” that made the other developments possible. “Even if you don’t know exactly what you want to do, you know that this is here if you’re down for some type of music on a weekend night,” LaSage said.

People walk through Underground Atlanta in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Underground Atlanta plans to turn the area into a major entertainment hub. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) Since acquiring Underground Atlanta in 2020, Lalani Ventures, has invested over $50 million in its transformation. Shaneel Lalani, the firm’s CEO, said $15 million of that investment is dedicating to establishing the district’s musical footprint. Lalani, who didn’t have previous experience owning a concert venue before the 2020 acquisition, said prioritizing the area’s music scene became a goal after seeing the success of the Masquerade, which hosted over 700 events last year. “They don’t need to go one place to eat and drive 20 minutes to another music venue,“ Lalani said about the area’s unique offerings. “They can go to this club or a lounge within just walking distance of each other, and each venue has its own ambience.” (Food and beverage tenants include Daiquiriville and Utopia Restaurant & Lounge). Greg Green, the Masquerade’s general manager, agrees. He said the new spaces don’t have competing interests, adding that he regularly communicates with the operators of Lunchbox. The two venues are hosting a holiday event next month.

“I think the location, the setup and design just kind of lends itself to something big and cool and artsy, and you know, the more music, the better,” Green said. Green, who helped move the Masquerade from North Avenue a decade ago, described the Underground as a “ghost town” during that time. He said he’s happy to pioneer more music spaces there. Green also shared that the Masquerade will have a new room next year, but declined to share more details on what the area will be. Altar, the venue’s newest concert room, debuted in 2024. The Masquerade, a legendary music venue that has been running since 1989, opened a brand new room called the Altar that will include a kitchen that includes late night vegan food selections on March 8, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC). Lalani Ventures’ other plans for Underground Atlanta include a valet parking area and residential units to attract daytime visitors. When asked whether those plans include talking to community members who are already in the area, Lalani said he’s prioritizing “constant communication between local stakeholders.”