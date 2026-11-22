Georgia Bulldogs Here’s how Georgia reacted to clinching a spot in the SEC championship game The Bulldogs have the Yellow Jackets — and not yet the conference title game — on their minds. Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (left) and running back Nate Frazier adjust each other's helmets before Frazier scored during the second half Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia won 34-6. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 41 minutes ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia was in a celebratory mood Saturday night. Just not for why you might think. Yes, the Bulldogs beat South Carolina 34-6 to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game. It’s the sixth consecutive trip to Atlanta for the Bulldogs. Georgia is the first and, thus, last school to accomplish such a feat. “It’s great,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s something we can look back on in a long time, but it’s not going to feel real good about going to the SEC championship or winning it if we don’t take care of business next week.”

Related Story Who will Georgia play in the 2026 SEC championship game? November 22, 2026 Next week, Georgia faces Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 and lost their top two quarterbacks in a 50-29 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. That future game prevents Georgia from fully soaking the specialness of its latest road conquest.

But with a perfect 4-0 road record this season, Smart did reflect on why this Georgia team has played so well all season long. Whether it’s in Athens or under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium. “What allows you to do that is the line of scrimmage,” Smart said. “If you have no line of scrimmage and you go on the road, you can hang it up because it’s gonna be loud, you’re gonna be in third-and-long and you’re not gonna do well cuz it’s loud everywhere and everybody’s got good players. So our run game travels and our run-stop game travels.”

Georgia players took a tone similar to that of Smart. The SEC championship game awaits, but so does Georgia Tech and, thus, humility.

“When that time happens for the SEC championship, we’ll be ready,” linebacker Chris Cole said. Related Story Even not at its best, No. 1 Georgia looks like championship material November 22, 2026 Ironically, the player who best explained why Georgia is back in the SEC championship game is someone who will be playing in his first.

Khalil Barnes transferred in from Clemson this offseason. While the Tigers have spun their wheels to a 7-4 record, Barnes has been a key piece of Georgia’s 10-1 squad. He came down with his first interception as a Georgia Bulldog on Saturday, snuffing out South Carolina’s last best chance at scoring on the night. It was a long time coming for Barnes, who earlier this year wondered if his lack of interceptions was because his hands were shrinking.

But all that work that led to that special moment came during the long offseason for Georgia. “Like, this is football 24/7 around here,” Barnes said. “The offseason, the training schedule, the way we attack fall camp, the way we attack Monday through Thursday, even a Friday walk-through. Like, it’s different. And when you do things, I think early in the season, when everybody feels good, it’s kind of hard to see the separation. But when you get later in the year, you can really tell who’s been in that grind, who’s been in that fire.”

Georgia is the only SEC team to lose just one conference game this year. Despite an expanded SEC slate, the Bulldogs once again handled it better than anybody. Georgia made the last three SEC championship games in the divisional format. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, divisions went away yet Georgia’s dominance remained. The Bulldogs have now made the final three conference championship games when divisions weren’t a part of the pathway. At some point nostalgia will kick in for Georgia when it comes to making and playing in the SEC championship game.