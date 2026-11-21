Politics FBI interviews ex-Fulton elections director in 2020 investigation Federal authorities on Friday interviewed Richard Barron, Fulton County’s former elections director. Share Richard Barron, the former Fulton County elections director, describes the interview as “cordial” and added that prosecutors say they would like to meet with him again. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2020)

By Caleb Groves 16 minutes ago

Federal authorities interviewed Richard Barron, the former Fulton County elections director, who oversaw the 2020 vote in a county central to President Donald Trump’s election-rigging falsehoods. Several people attended the more than two-hour interview at Barron’s attorney’s office in Atlanta, including two FBI special agents and two federal prosecutors, Barron told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. News of the interview was first reported by The New York Times. Among the attendees were U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina Dan Bishop, who has been tapped to prosecute election fraud, and Hugh Raymond Evans, the special agent who signed the affidavit justifying the Jan. 28 ballot seizure in Georgia’s most populous county.

It’s the latest in a yearslong campaign to prove fraud in the county’s 2020 vote and comes about 10 months after FBI agents descended on the county’s sprawling election hub near Fairburn, seizing more than 650 boxes of 2020 ballots and other election records as part of a criminal investigation into “irregularities.” Related Story What the raid on Fulton’s election warehouse did (and did not) accomplish September 17, 2026 Among the topics that were discussed were missing ballot images and double-counted ballots. Fulton has acknowledged that it’s missing 17,852 digital ballot images from the recount, including some from scanners where ballots were scanned twice. A state investigation report said the county failed to back up its ballot images, but the county still had all the physical ballots. State investigators have also found Fulton likely scanned more than 3,000 ballots twice during a machine recount, but could not determine whether such ballots were double-counted. Trump narrowed his gap with Joe Biden in the recount by hundreds of votes.

It didn’t change the outcome of his loss.

“I think the focus today was on some trivial topics that had nothing to do with the election results,” Barron said. “Some of it was focused on the machine recount.” Related Story Fulton blasts credibility of White House election chief who spurred FBI raid February 17, 2026 During the interview, Bishop also mentioned Kevin Moncla and other conservative activists who have long cast doubts and spread false claims about the heavily Democratic county’s election. Before the raid, Moncla, a conservative researcher, sent the Justice Department a 263-page report outlining alleged fraud in Fulton County’s 2020 election. It included allegations of “fictitious ballots” and that county officials “fabricated” tabulator poll tapes. The FBI identified Moncla as a witness in its affidavit justifying the raid. The document largely relied on recycled information from election skeptics who have long questioned the county’s 2020 election, despite investigations and multiple vote counts, including a hand count audit of every ballot cast, that have found no evidence of malfeasance.

When Bishop asked if the people and theories were reasonable, Barron said he replied, “Not really.”

“A lot of people are just missing marbles or they’re just angry or they’re just sitting at home because they have nothing better to do with their lives,” he said. Related Story How Georgia Democrats flipped the birthplace of the state’s modern GOP November 20, 2026 Before joining the Justice Department, Bishop was in Congress and refused to certify Trump’s 2020 loss. Reached by telephone, he declined to comment about the meeting. Barron described the interview as “cordial” and added that prosecutors said they would like to meet with him again. “This has been going on forever,” Barron said. “Was there any benefit to me to agreeing to it? Probably not, but if I said no, what are they going to do? They’re going to come back with a subpoena, probably. So, I figured I might as well just voluntarily answer their questions.”

A Fulton County spokesperson declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the FBI.

Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed the 2020 election in Georgia was stolen. The 2020 vote in Georgia was subject to multiple vote counts, a barrage of lawsuits and none have found evidence of widespread fraud. Still, Trump’s fixation has endured. Related Story Trump: Fulton FBI raid will show 2020 election was stolen February 10, 2026 After reclaiming the White House, the Trump administration has used his position to reinvestigate his longstanding grievances and taken aggressive actions to try to insert the federal government into elections. In the weeks and months before the midterm elections, voting rights groups and election experts across the country raised fears of federal interference in the midterms. Election officials rehearsed nightmare scenarios, but the election meddling never materialized and Trump even said he’d accept the results after Democrats swept the nation. Days later, Trump started casting doubt about the results on social media. Despite pouring substantial resources into the investigation, there’s been little to show for it. In April, the Justice Department demanded the personal information for thousands of Fulton’s paid and volunteer election workers, but a federal judge quashed that demand.