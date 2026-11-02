A.M. ATL: Lock in

Morning, y’all! November is Native American Heritage Month, and we’ve collected a bunch of different opportunities in Atlanta to learn about, celebrate and uplift indigenous cultures.
Let’s get to it.
IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN
Election Day is tomorrow, not that you were at any risk of forgetting.
In Fulton County, years of election conspiracies sown by President Donald Trump and his administration still linger over the midterms, but election workers say they’re focused on doing the work they always do.
Concerns about meddling
As an act of transparency, Fulton County officials invited media to the same sprawling elections hub where FBI agents seized more than 650 boxes of ballots and other 2020 election records nine months ago.
Some voters and experts say they’re still worried Trump or his supporters will try to interfere in Georgia election processes.
Recent state GOP attempts to curb voting procedures in Fulton have been unsuccessful.
Some elections experts told the AJC that, while they wouldn’t bet against Trump trying to sow doubt if Tuesday’s elections don’t go his way, they have faith our democratic institutions are strong and will stymy any significant meddling.
More than 2.8 million Georgians cast ballots during the early voting period, with a younger, more diverse electorate and stronger turnout in left-leaning areas fueling the record-breaking surge. Here’s what the numbers tell us.
🌎 G20 leaders left this weekend’s Atlanta meetings without a consensus on key issues, but the city shone as a host to some of the world’s most influential leaders. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Atlanta “one of America’s great business and innovative hubs.”
(Important to note the closing cultural enrichment for these powerful foreign dignitaries was ... the Georgia-Florida college football game at the Benz. Extremely American, extremely Southern. No notes.)
⚖️ Democrat David Dillie can stay on the ballot in his state House race after his godfather testified he mistakenly filed a Nevada ballot in Dillie’s name, a state judge said. The controversy sparked an investigation from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office and could have handed the election to Dillie’s Republican opponent.
The five missionaries were among countless others sent by the Spanish Empire during the period of Spanish colonization.
Their job was to convert the indigenous Guale people to Catholicism. The task held spiritual import for the missionaries, but conversion was also a powerful political instrument of Spanish imperialism.
All five men were killed in 1597 after opposing a baptized Guale leader taking a second wife.
Their promotion of Catholicism and defense of Catholic marriage led them to be recognized within the Church as martyrs.
Indigenous leaders respond
While the moment was meaningful for innumerable Catholic faithful, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation released a statement encouraging a wider cultural reading.
“ (W) e respect the Church’s desire to honor the lives and faith of the five Franciscan friars,” the statement reads in part.
“The events of 1597 occurred during a complex and often violent period of Spanish colonization, when Indigenous peoples struggled to preserve their sovereignty, cultural traditions and ways of life. While the killing of the friars was tragic, the history of the Guale people extends far beyond those events and deserves to be understood in its own right.”
Fire of inspiration. When the snows were settling against the hickories on Long Ridge and the cold mists were rising out of Wolf Creek, Byron Herbert Reece, slender backwoodsman, would sit by the fireplace and listen to music he had heard.
Thus begins a lyrical profile of notable Georgia poet Byron Herbert Reece. Unfortunately, I can’t move past the image of the man proffering a business card reading “Byron Herbert Reece, slender backwoodsman.”
ONE MORE THING
Let’s all be kind to each other and ourselves this week, hey?
It’s gonna be a busy one, tensions are gonna run high, and if we don’t practice mindfulness someone’s gonna start a fistfight with a stranger in the Publix checkout line.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.