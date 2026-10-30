President Donald Trump’s administration has turned to criminal investigations, lawsuits and other actions that critics say amount to an unprecedented effort to use the power of the federal government to influence an election.
Courts have largely rejected those efforts, and many election experts doubt they will be successful. But they’re watching nonetheless.
“I think we have to expect, if the election doesn’t go the way the president wants, that we will see the administration attempt to sow doubts in the election and maybe even challenge those results,” said David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, an organization that works with election officials to build voter confidence.
“But I’m also not worried about it,” Becker said. “They have failed at everything they’ve tried to do. Our systems have held firm. Our institutions have held firm.”
Here’s a look some of the president’s activities — and how they could affect Georgia.
False fraud allegations
Trump’s false fraud allegations have roiled Georgia politics since he narrowly lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. The president continues to claim — without evidence — that the election was stolen. And he has repeatedly suggested this year’s election could be marred by rampant fraud.
One of the most pressing concerns of election officials across the country is the prospect of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal agents at the polls, which could discourage turnout.
The Justice Department routinely sends monitors to polling and counting sites across the country to ensure compliance with election laws. This year, the department has said it will send monitors to Bibb, Cobb, Chatham, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in Georgia.
In August, the governor or Wyoming said DOJ monitors tried to interview voters and examine voting machines at polling places — behavior he described as disruptive.
Critics fear Trump might try to seize voting machines, ballots or other election material this year. In January, FBI agents seized Fulton County’s 2020 ballots as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, citing allegations that had already been investigated by Georgia officials, who found no intentional wrongdoing.
Failed to change rules
Trump tried to prohibit voting by mail and attempted to change other rules ahead of the election. His attempts to assert control by executive order have been rejected by the courts.