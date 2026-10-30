Elections How Trump may affect Election Day (and how he already has) Georgia has been central to the president’s claims of rigged elections and threats of federal intervention. Share President Donald Trump speaks during a midterm campaign rally at Guardian Centers in Perry on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. The Trump administration has taken numerous steps that critics say amount to election interference. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By David Wickert 5 minutes ago

President Donald Trump’s administration has turned to criminal investigations, lawsuits and other actions that critics say amount to an unprecedented effort to use the power of the federal government to influence an election. Courts have largely rejected those efforts, and many election experts doubt they will be successful. But they’re watching nonetheless. Related Story ‘The Final Tally,’ a 3-part podcast on election integrity, debuts October 30, 2026 “I think we have to expect, if the election doesn’t go the way the president wants, that we will see the administration attempt to sow doubts in the election and maybe even challenge those results,” said David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, an organization that works with election officials to build voter confidence.

“But I’m also not worried about it,” Becker said. “They have failed at everything they’ve tried to do. Our systems have held firm. Our institutions have held firm.” Here’s a look some of the president’s activities — and how they could affect Georgia. False fraud allegations Trump’s false fraud allegations have roiled Georgia politics since he narrowly lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. The president continues to claim — without evidence — that the election was stolen. And he has repeatedly suggested this year’s election could be marred by rampant fraud. The Trump administration has threatened state election officials with prosecution if they allow noncitizens to vote. It also has sued some states, claiming thousands of potential noncitizens were registered to vote. Those claims have evaporated on closer inspection, and courts have rejected the claims.

Voters cast their ballots in voting machines during early voting for the Georgia general election Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at Buckhead Library in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey found most Georgians believe this year’s election will be conducted fairly. But a sizable minority has concerns. As he did in 2020, critics fear Trump could use false fraud allegations as a pretext to take extraordinary action to challenge or overturn the results.

Related Story Georgia shatters midterm early voting record as Election Day nears October 29, 2026 Federal agents at the polls One of the most pressing concerns of election officials across the country is the prospect of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal agents at the polls, which could discourage turnout. The Justice Department routinely sends monitors to polling and counting sites across the country to ensure compliance with election laws. This year, the department has said it will send monitors to Bibb, Cobb, Chatham, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in Georgia. In August, the governor or Wyoming said DOJ monitors tried to interview voters and examine voting machines at polling places — behavior he described as disruptive.

In a federal court filing this week, the DOJ said it will not use FBI or ICE agents as poll monitors. Seizing election equipment or ballots In 2020, some Trump advisers urged him to seize voting machines in an effort to prove the election was stolen. Trump did not follow their advice but has since said he regretted that decision.

An FBI agent looks outside a window during a raid of the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2026) Related Story Voter Voices: Metro Atlanta’s populous northern arc suburbs are gaining clout October 29, 2026 Critics fear Trump might try to seize voting machines, ballots or other election material this year. In January, FBI agents seized Fulton County’s 2020 ballots as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, citing allegations that had already been investigated by Georgia officials, who found no intentional wrongdoing. Failed to change rules Trump tried to prohibit voting by mail and attempted to change other rules ahead of the election. His attempts to assert control by executive order have been rejected by the courts.