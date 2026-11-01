Atlanta Falcons Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ loss to the Buccaneers Bad weather, bad offense biggest culprits in blowout loss to division rival. Share Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

By Rod Beard 6 minutes ago

The Tampa Bay offense was one-dimensional and quarterback Baker Mayfield spent more time handing off the ball than putting it in the air in harm’s way. Mayfield had a unique stat line, as did the Buccaneers’ backfield in a 16-0 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Meanwhile, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. struggled with his passing, and the running game never seemed to get going. Related Story Falcons rookie Anterio Thompson told he’ll never play football again Here are some quick takeaways from the Falcons’ loss: The weather Almost from the opening kickoff, the rain was falling in Tampa and seemed to dictate how the game would go. The rain increased throughout the first quarter and didn’t wane until the second half.

By then, the Buccaneers had built a 9-0 lead and the trajectory of the game was already set. The Bucs chose to run more and pass less, and the Falcons looked to pass, which ended up being their downfall. Penix’s picks In the first half, Michael Penix Jr. had more interceptions (three) than completions (two). It was a poor performance, with two picks by Tampa Bay linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Penix never seemed to get into a rhythm, and some of the decisions to throw and the spots where they were thrown were ones he’d want to have back. This wasn’t one to blame on the weather completely — they were more about bad reads and passes that shouldn’t have been thrown in the first place. It was a poor performance, with Penix finishing 8-of-24 for 125 yards and a QB rating of 12. That’s a week after he was the Offensive Player of the Week, following a win over the previously unbeaten 49ers.

Related Story Falcons plan for James Pearce Jr. to play vs. Bengals in Madrid Baker’s unique day For the first time since 1974, a team won a game without a pass completion. Yes, the weather did play a role in that, but it was more that the Bucs seemed to decide they weren’t going to put the ball in the air and possibly make a mistake.

They had enough points on the board and there was no reason to do anything different. Even when he scrambled a couple of times, Mayfield opted not to throw and either took a loss on the run or found a way to get a couple of yards. There have been several other instances of teams winning without a completion, including the Browns and Steelers, but it’s extremely rare over the course of NFL history.

Run defense breaks Entering the game, the Falcons’ run defense was ranked No. 4 in the league, but the Buccaneers had their way, surpassing 300 yards, including 170 yards by Bucky Irving. Kenny Gainwell also surpassed 100 yards with a career-best 140. In the first half, Irving had 107 yards, but the big runs were what hurt the Falcons most. For almost the entire game, Tampa Bay’s offense was one-dimensional, and they still were effective on the ground. It’s a disappointing day for the Falcons, but it’s understandable, given the imbalance between the lack of production from the offense and the time of possession and momentum that the Bucs had.