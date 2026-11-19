Morning, y’all! You may have heard measles is no longer considered eliminated in the U.S. The question is, do you need a booster shot? Generally, the answer is no. That’s a relief, at least.
Let’s get to it.
GEORGIA DEPUTIES UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER ICE PURSUITS
In February and March of this year, deputies from Habersham and Camden counties arranged more than a dozen immigration arrests during a slew of traffic stops.
The nature of the stops, the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and the deputies’ conduct have led to a criminal investigation and pending reviews from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
What video of the arrests revealed
About 90 local law enforcement agencies across Georgia partner with ICE to arrest immigrants through what’s called the 287(g) program.
After obtaining video through open records acts and analyzing police records, the AJC found many arrests took place outside the structure and visibility of the 287(g) program.
Here’s some of what was uncovered:
local officers pulling over vehicles with no indication of a traffic infraction documented either in police reports or from dashcam video
a violent encounter involving a passenger in a truck being shocked with a Taser and physically removed from the vehicle, which has prompted a use-of-force investigation by the GBI
arrests without any apparent confirmation of immigration status
dangerous foot pursuits
instances of ICE riding along with local police
threats to motorists
questionable strategizing between deputies and ICE agents
callous language toward and about suspected unauthorized immigrants
Two important things to remember:
Under Georgia’s Illegal Immigration Reform and Enforcement Act of 2011, there must be probable cause of a criminal violation for police to check an individual’s immigration status.
Being in the U.S. without legal status is a civil violation, not a criminal one.
Anti-data center activists in Savannah aren’t letting up after OpenAI announced a $20B data center project in Effingham County over the summer.
As it turns out, Effingham County leaders aren’t letting up, either.
Data center plans move forward
This week, the Effingham County Commission approved a preliminary site plan for the 4 million-square-foot campus.
They also tabled a proposed moratorium on future data center projects.
Savannah residents fight back
Meanwhile, opponents packed the commission chambers during this week’s meeting, firing off jeers at elected officials and chanting “shame, shame.”
Opponents have also filed three lawsuits, including one last week that alleges conspiracy and racketeering.
They even mounted a write-in candidate campaign for the Nov. 3 midterm elections, who got about 1,000 votes.
In addition to the normal anti-data center sentiments, Savannah-area residents are particularly angry that the OpenAI deal was set behind closed doors. Leaders were able to do this because the facility meets current zoning standards and was not subject to review.
🏢 Piedmont Center, Buckhead’s largest office complex, just got a $16.5 million property tax break for redevelopment from the Development Authority of Fulton County. The taxpayer-backed financial assistance comes a year after it went into foreclosure.
🏥 Healthcare centers are providing a much-needed shot in the arm for Atlanta’s office market. Only about 6.5% of medical office space in metro Atlanta was available to rent at the end of September, a near-record low.
THAT’S NOT SOMETHING YOU SEE EVERY DAY
Anyone spend time near Atlantic Station earlier this week and see a giant Russian flag on the Millennium Gate arch? No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you.
U.S. Commissioner of Fine Arts Rodney Mims Cook Jr. arranged for the flag to be hung on Monday to honor Alexander Darchiev, the Russian ambassador to the United States who died last week.
It was supposed to fly for a week, but was seen being taken down on Wednesday.
Cook, an Atlanta native, founded the Atlanta-based National Monument Foundation and was one of the chief designers of the Millennium Gate.
We’ve been having some really fascinating conversations on the “Flagship” podcast recently, and this week features two more gems.
First, I talk to AJC education reporter (and fellow Syracuse University graduate) Jason Armesto about AI in Georgia colleges and universities. I thought it would be a predictable topic, but Jason dug deep into philosophies of learning and existential issues for educators.
Georgia hog sold for sum of $16,500. Peacock & Hodge … have sold “Orion Cherry King, Jr.,” Duroc-Jersey boar, to the Eastern Arkansas demonstration farm for the sum of $16,500. This is the third largest price ever paid for any one hog in the world …
Love a dignified hog name. (That’s around $301,000 in today’s money, by the way.)
ONE MORE THING
I recently befriended a turkey and watched in mild horror as its snood (the little dangly bit above the beak) contracted and lengthened before my eyes. Apparently you can tell a lot about turkey moods from turkey snoods — when they’re scared, it shrinks up. When they’re relaxed, it hangs pendulous and free.
You have exactly one week to purge this fact from your mind in time for Thanksgiving.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.