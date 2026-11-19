News A.M. ATL: Further questions Plus: Student record, ‘Flagship’ Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! You may have heard measles is no longer considered eliminated in the U.S. The question is, do you need a booster shot? Generally, the answer is no. That’s a relief, at least. Let’s get to it. GEORGIA DEPUTIES UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER ICE PURSUITS Immigration agents apprehend Jose Rivas Diaz in Habersham County. Rivas Diaz has filed a lawsuit against Habersham County challenging the legality of the arresting sheriff's office work with ICE. (Courtesy of the Habersham County Sheriff's Office) In February and March of this year, deputies from Habersham and Camden counties arranged more than a dozen immigration arrests during a slew of traffic stops. The nature of the stops, the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and the deputies’ conduct have led to a criminal investigation and pending reviews from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What video of the arrests revealed About 90 local law enforcement agencies across Georgia partner with ICE to arrest immigrants through what’s called the 287(g) program.

After obtaining video through open records acts and analyzing police records, the AJC found many arrests took place outside the structure and visibility of the 287(g) program.

Here’s some of what was uncovered: local officers pulling over vehicles with no indication of a traffic infraction documented either in police reports or from dashcam video

a violent encounter involving a passenger in a truck being shocked with a Taser and physically removed from the vehicle, which has prompted a use-of-force investigation by the GBI

arrests without any apparent confirmation of immigration status

dangerous foot pursuits

instances of ICE riding along with local police

threats to motorists

questionable strategizing between deputies and ICE agents

callous language toward and about suspected unauthorized immigrants Two important things to remember: Under Georgia’s Illegal Immigration Reform and Enforcement Act of 2011, there must be probable cause of a criminal violation for police to check an individual’s immigration status.

Being in the U.S. without legal status is a civil violation, not a criminal one.

🔎 This is important stuff, and stuff you can only get from excellent local journalists like AJC immigration reporter Lautaro Grinspan. Read the full story here; it’s free for nonsubscribers as well.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

SAVANNAH’S STILL DEEP IN A DATA CENTER FEUD (Broly Su/AJC) Anti-data center activists in Savannah aren’t letting up after OpenAI announced a $20B data center project in Effingham County over the summer. As it turns out, Effingham County leaders aren’t letting up, either. Data center plans move forward This week, the Effingham County Commission approved a preliminary site plan for the 4 million-square-foot campus.

They also tabled a proposed moratorium on future data center projects. Savannah residents fight back Meanwhile, opponents packed the commission chambers during this week’s meeting, firing off jeers at elected officials and chanting “shame, shame.”

Opponents have also filed three lawsuits, including one last week that alleges conspiracy and racketeering.

They even mounted a write-in candidate campaign for the Nov. 3 midterm elections, who got about 1,000 votes.

In addition to the normal anti-data center sentiments, Savannah-area residents are particularly angry that the OpenAI deal was set behind closed doors. Leaders were able to do this because the facility meets current zoning standards and was not subject to review. 🔎 READ MORE: What commissioners say about the latest developments 392,000 That’s how many students are registered with the University System of Georgia this fall, marking an all-time high enrollment. This is the fourth consecutive year of growth for the USG.

The USG has also seen an increase in graduate students, whereas graduate enrollment has dropped nationally.

An interesting figure: Nearly 313,000 of the students are Georgians. 🔎 READ MORE: How Georgia’s university enrollment stacks up nationally

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🎥 Fresh off a massive media merger, Skydance will combine two of its key TV production units, Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios. 🏢 Piedmont Center, Buckhead’s largest office complex, just got a $16.5 million property tax break for redevelopment from the Development Authority of Fulton County. The taxpayer-backed financial assistance comes a year after it went into foreclosure. 🏥 Healthcare centers are providing a much-needed shot in the arm for Atlanta’s office market. Only about 6.5% of medical office space in metro Atlanta was available to rent at the end of September, a near-record low. THAT’S NOT SOMETHING YOU SEE EVERY DAY A view of the Millennium Gate, where a large Russian flag hung on Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Anyone spend time near Atlantic Station earlier this week and see a giant Russian flag on the Millennium Gate arch? No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you.

U.S. Commissioner of Fine Arts Rodney Mims Cook Jr. arranged for the flag to be hung on Monday to honor Alexander Darchiev, the Russian ambassador to the United States who died last week.

It was supposed to fly for a week, but was seen being taken down on Wednesday.

Cook, an Atlanta native, founded the Atlanta-based National Monument Foundation and was one of the chief designers of the Millennium Gate. 🔎 READ MORE: Two other times foreign flags have flown inside the arch TODAY ON ‘FLAGSHIP’ … We’ve been having some really fascinating conversations on the “Flagship” podcast recently, and this week features two more gems. First, I talk to AJC education reporter (and fellow Syracuse University graduate) Jason Armesto about AI in Georgia colleges and universities. I thought it would be a predictable topic, but Jason dug deep into philosophies of learning and existential issues for educators. 🔎 Further reading: ‘Question of our time:’ Schools grapple with AI and learning

MLB headed to a lockout after commissioner says no compromise on salary cap Baseball fans, let’s gaslight ourselves into thinking this will be sorted by spring. Animals can roam safely over an LA freeway thanks to world’s largest wildlife crossing Humans are really cool sometimes. ON THIS DATE Nov. 19, 1919 Georgia hog sold for sum of $16,500. Peacock & Hodge … have sold “Orion Cherry King, Jr.,” Duroc-Jersey boar, to the Eastern Arkansas demonstration farm for the sum of $16,500. This is the third largest price ever paid for any one hog in the world … Love a dignified hog name. (That’s around $301,000 in today’s money, by the way.)