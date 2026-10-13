News

A.M. ATL: Sweet memories

Plus: Property taxes, GSP crash
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(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
19 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Early midterm voting begins today in Georgia. Vote early, and avoid Election Day stress. Is it as dramatic as standing in a little (or very long) day-of line, carping genially with a stranger about the wait? No, but you still get a little sticker.

Early voting runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30 every weekday and two Saturdays. Here’s all you need to know before you go.

Let’s get to it.

HOW PROPERTY TAX RELIEF COULD SQUEEZE SCHOOLS

Politicians have promised to slash property taxes if elected, but dramatic cuts could squeeze public schools. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Politicians have promised to slash property taxes if elected, but dramatic cuts could squeeze public schools. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Slashing residential property taxes is a very hot political promise right now. The problem is, such a move would end up sapping school districts of much of their funding.

What the property tax scene looks like in Georgia

How it affects schools

🔎 READ MORE: How schools, in turn, affect property tax value

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

A GSP PURSUIT ENDS IN TRAGEDY

(File photo courtesy of Georgia State Patrol)
(File photo courtesy of Georgia State Patrol)

A 7-month-old girl named Kalayia Tolbert was killed, and several others, including young children, were wounded when a high-speed Georgia State Patrol chase ended in a multiple-car crash over the weekend.

A deadly pattern

🔎 READ MORE: What the GSP said, plus the suspect’s criminal record

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎙️ The Atlanta Press Club’s Loudermilk-Young debate series kicked off yesterday with debates for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, Public Service Commission seats and governor. Here are the biggest takeaways.

🎤 The debate-a-palooza continues today with showdowns for school superintendent, agriculture commissioner, insurance commissioner, labor commissioner and U.S. Senate. Here’s how to watch.

✈️ Rick Jackson did not attend Monday’s gubernatorial debate, opting for a statewide tour with Gov. Brian Kemp. Keisha Lance Bottoms took the stage alone and outlined a spending plan centered on Medicaid expansion, education and tackling the affordability crisis.

🐘 President Donald Trump will campaign in Georgia on Friday in an effort to energize the Republican ticket. Both Rick Jackson and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, are expected to attend despite Jackson’s recent strategy of distancing himself ever-so-slightly from the Trump nucleus.

💰 South African trillionaire Elon Musk has spent more than $276 million since July to bolster U.S. Republican candidates, including $158 million to a PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates.

SPELHOUSE CAN STAND THE RAIN

Royal courts of Mister Morehouse College and Miss Maroon and White at SpelHouse homecoming. (Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC)
Royal courts of Mister Morehouse College and Miss Maroon and White at SpelHouse homecoming. (Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC)

The joint homecoming celebrations of Morehouse College and Spelman College are an annual staple of Atlanta and HBCU culture.

This year, Hurricane Isaias threatened to rain out the festivities, but after a day’s postponement, 19,000 people showed out on Sunday to watch the Morehouse Maroon Tigers beat Savannah State University.

Some other highlights of the weekend:

For these two bastions of Black excellence, homecoming is more than a party or a game or crowds of beautiful, highly educated people in unbelievable outfits. It’s something not far from spiritual.

🐅 FROM UATL: The SpelHouse traditions that won’t quit

NEWS BITES

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. injured his rib, but shouldn’t be out for long

Raise your hand if you hold your breath and wince before every snap. 🙋🏼‍♀️

Photos from Atlanta’s Pride Parade

Much love to everyone who stopped by the AJC booth! I was sad to miss it.

Whiplash, newest comedy club in Atlanta, aims for ‘upscale’ experience

So you can snort very expensive cocktails out your nose.

High school sports fan? Player? Parent? Come out to Smyrna tomorrow for the AJC’s Varsity Crown event

Nosh on beers and tacos and talk high school sports trends, rankings and recruiting with AJC experts. I’ll also be there, so come say hi. It’s free!

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Quick correction: Thank you to all the readers who kindly pointed out a flub in the Atlanta Dream item Monday morning. To clear it up:

The Dream beat the New York Liberty in the semifinals, not the Las Vegas Aces.

The Golden State Valkyries, who will face the Dream in the finals, knocked off the Aces.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 13, 1940

Tom Mix dies with his boots on. Tom Mix, the rootin’est, tootin’est, shootin’est cowboy there ever was, died today as spectacularly as he lived, in an auto wreck, when his green speedster turned over on an Arizona desert highway at 80 miles an hour. … the 60-year-old cowboy — the originator of Hollywood’s multi-million-dollar horse opera industry … died with his high-heeled boots on and his 10-gallon white sombrero still jammed on his brow.

I hope Tom Mix haunted whoever wrote this. A little light poltergeisting, like misplacing their keys or leaving a faucet running.

ONE MORE THING

Every fall, my husband and I like to get a few pumpkins from Sleepy Hollow Farm. This year, our annual autumnal pumpkin date has evolved to include early voting and getting our flu shots. Ah, romance!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.