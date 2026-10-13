A.M. ATL: Sweet memories

Morning, y’all! Early midterm voting begins today in Georgia. Vote early, and avoid Election Day stress. Is it as dramatic as standing in a little (or very long) day-of line, carping genially with a stranger about the wait? No, but you still get a little sticker.
A 7-month-old girl named Kalayia Tolbert was killed, and several others, including young children, were wounded when a high-speed Georgia State Patrol chase ended in a multiple-car crash over the weekend.
The pursuit began when a Georgia State Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on I-20.
The driver pulled over, but then sped off before taking an exit and returning to the highway with a trooper in pursuit.
The driver lost control of the car and hit a guardrail and multiple other vehicles. He also died of his injuries.
A deadly pattern
An AJC investigation of 6,700 Georgia State Patrol pursuits found more than half ended in crashes and often injured bystanders. In some cases, bystanders or passengers were killed.
The department’s loose chase policy contributes to Georgia’s police pursuit death rate, which the AJC found to be the worst in the U.S. at the time the investigation was published in 2025.
Georgia State Patrol defends its pursuit policies and says it’s the drivers fleeing law enforcement, not the troopers, who initiate chases.
💰 South African trillionaire Elon Musk has spent more than $276 million since July to bolster U.S. Republican candidates, including $158 million to a PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates.
SPELHOUSE CAN STAND THE RAIN
The joint homecoming celebrations of Morehouse College and Spelman College are an annual staple of Atlanta and HBCU culture.
This year, Hurricane Isaias threatened to rain out the festivities, but after a day’s postponement, 19,000 people showed out on Sunday to watch the Morehouse Maroon Tigers beat Savannah State University.
Some other highlights of the weekend:
A halftime show featuring Morehouse’s House of Funk marching band and the Mahogany N Motion dance team
The attendance of Mister Morehouse College, Miss Maroon and White, Miss Spelman College and their respective courts. (The HBCU homecoming court situation is on another level.)
An appearance by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, an HBCU alumna herself
For these two bastions of Black excellence, homecoming is more than a party or a game or crowds of beautiful, highly educated people in unbelievable outfits. It’s something not far from spiritual.
“The magic and the power is in being together,” said Henry Goodgame, Morehouse’s VP of external engagement and alumni relations. “Whatever affords us an opportunity to do that, that’s the blessing.”
“Homecoming is family,” 2024 Spelman graduate Ariana Williams said. “Being here is like no other place on Earth.”
Nosh on beers and tacos and talk high school sports trends, rankings and recruiting with AJC experts. I’ll also be there, so come say hi. It’s free!
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Quick correction: Thank you to all the readers who kindly pointed out a flub in the Atlanta Dream item Monday morning. To clear it up:
The Dream beat the New York Liberty in the semifinals, not the Las Vegas Aces.
The Golden State Valkyries, who will face the Dream in the finals, knocked off the Aces.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 13, 1940
Tom Mix dies with his boots on. Tom Mix, the rootin’est, tootin’est, shootin’est cowboy there ever was, died today as spectacularly as he lived, in an auto wreck, when his green speedster turned over on an Arizona desert highway at 80 miles an hour. … the 60-year-old cowboy — the originator of Hollywood’s multi-million-dollar horse opera industry … died with his high-heeled boots on and his 10-gallon white sombrero still jammed on his brow.
I hope Tom Mix haunted whoever wrote this. A little light poltergeisting, like misplacing their keys or leaving a faucet running.
ONE MORE THING
Every fall, my husband and I like to get a few pumpkins from Sleepy Hollow Farm. This year, our annual autumnal pumpkin date has evolved to include early voting and getting our flu shots. Ah, romance!
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