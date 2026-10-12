Metro Atlanta Infant killed in Georgia State Patrol chase, officials say Man fleeing from troopers at high speeds is also killed in 10-car wreck, Georgia public safety officials say. Share Add AJC on Google The Georgia State Patrol, shown in this file photo, was involved in a chase that resulted in a 10-car wreck and two deaths, officials said. (Courtesy of Georgia State Patrol)

By Taylor Croft 14 minutes ago

A 7-month old girl was killed and others were injured in a weekend crash impacting 10 vehicles at the end of a high-speed Georgia State Patrol chase, officials say. The infant, Kalayia Tolbert, was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, which issued a news release about the wreck. Related Story GSP troopers fired after alleged scheme to profit off police chases “The loss of a child is heartbreaking, and our thoughts remain with her family as they face an unimaginable tragedy,” the agency said in the statement. Cameron Kemp, the driver who officials say fled from Georgia troopers, also died of his injuries in the crash after he taken to the hospital, officials said.

Just before midnight Saturday, Georgia State Patrol troopers spotted an Audi sedan driving at 110 mph in a 60 mph zone on I-20, the Department of Public Safety said in the news release. The sedan was driving “on the darkened interstate without headlights illuminated and was recklessly weaving through traffic,” the news release said. That’s when the trooper initiated a traffic stop. The driver began to pull over but then quickly accelerated again at a high speed before taking the exit at Candler Road and getting back on the interstate, with the trooper pursuing, according to public safety officials. The driver exited at Wesley Chapel Road, lost control and collided with a guardrail and multiple other vehicles, the agency said.

“Three infants traveling in one of the vehicles struck were transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Tragically, Kalayia Tolbert, age 7 months, succumbed to her injuries,” the agency said.