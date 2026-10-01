Join us to celebrate the launch of AJC Varsity Crown and talk recruiting

On Oct. 13, at StillFire Brewing in Smyrna, we will gather to recognize the incredible talent, success and impact of athletics — including and beyond football — across our state. We will also dive into the mechanics of recruiting and how athletes’ families can navigate all the moving pieces of that process.
DawgNation Daily and AJC Super 11 Show host Brandon Adams will moderate a panel with our recruiting and athletics experts of DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell and recruiting reporter Jeff Sentell, joined by Milton athletic director Kory Keys.
This is your chance to ask questions about the recruiting process and gain insight into navigating high school athletics — all while enjoying free tacos.
Registration is required for each attendee. Space is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.
What to expect
The focus of this event is to celebrate and discuss athletics in the state, but we are also offering a great opportunity for an evening out.
Enjoy a complimentary dinner from Beto’s Tacos, craft beer from StillFire Brewery, exclusive Varsity swag, and the chance to win exciting raffle prizes, including a one-year car lease from Ed Voyles Hyundai.
Who is this for?
This is for anyone who wants to know more about the recruiting process for middle or high school athletes. Whether you’re a parent trying to navigate what your upcoming years look like or a fan of high school athletics wanting to up your knowledge, this event will benefit you.
Or, just come for the free tacos and say hey!
Key event details
When: Tuesday, Oct. 13. Check-in begins at 6 p.m.
Where: StillFire Brewing, 2725 King St. SE, Smyrna 30080