AJC Varsity Join us to celebrate the launch of AJC Varsity Crown and talk recruiting Free dinner from Beto’s Tacos, craft beer from StillFire Brewing and other fun freebies will all be available. Share Add AJC on Google

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page 1 hour ago

AJC Varsity Crown launched ahead of the school year, and now we want to celebrate with you. Last year, AJC Varsity recognized eight schools for success across their athletic departments. Those all-sports standings are now branded as AJC Varsity Crown, in partnership with Ed Voyles Hyundai Marietta. On Oct. 13, at StillFire Brewing in Smyrna, we will gather to recognize the incredible talent, success and impact of athletics — including and beyond football — across our state. We will also dive into the mechanics of recruiting and how athletes’ families can navigate all the moving pieces of that process.

DawgNation Daily and AJC Super 11 Show host Brandon Adams will moderate a panel with our recruiting and athletics experts of DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell and recruiting reporter Jeff Sentell, joined by Milton athletic director Kory Keys. This is your chance to ask questions about the recruiting process and gain insight into navigating high school athletics — all while enjoying free tacos. Registration is required for each attendee. Space is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. What to expect The focus of this event is to celebrate and discuss athletics in the state, but we are also offering a great opportunity for an evening out.

Enjoy a complimentary dinner from Beto’s Tacos, craft beer from StillFire Brewery, exclusive Varsity swag, and the chance to win exciting raffle prizes, including a one-year car lease from Ed Voyles Hyundai.