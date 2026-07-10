News Peachtree Road Race updates: Victory lap Plus: Upcoming events, the best photos. A runner reacts as she makes her way along Hope Hill during the 57th running of the Peachtree Road Race on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Nicole Bennett 17 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers, That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. By about mile 3, I started to seriously question my decision to sign up for the Peachtree. Then I got a text message from my husband — a much more seasoned runner who was, at that point, way ahead of me: “You’re doing great, you got this!! Just jam out and keep pushing, I’m so proud of you!” I took a deep breath, put on our “2026 Peachtree Picks 🍑👟” playlist and, quite honestly, power-walked most of the final 3 miles. But I finished and for me, that was a huge achievement in and of itself.

Enough about me, though — how did your race go? I hope you’re feeling accomplished and still basking in the glow of tackling — and conquering — the “world’s largest 10K.” Now it’s time to look back at the best of Peachtree season and think about what’s next, whether that’s another race or something completely different. PEACHTREE: BY THE NUMBERS The Peachtree community turned out in full force for the 57th running of the race. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) More than 50,000 — that’s how many of you hit the pavement for the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July. More numbers that made this year’s race unforgettable:

🏅 Find the official Peachtree standings here and Peachtree Junior results here. For a recap video and a look back at our coverage, head here. MORE SUBSTANCE AND SOUL Many runners embraced a patriotic theme with their Peachtree costumes this year. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) One of my favorite parts of writing this newsletter was browsing our library of Peachtree Road Race photos and reliving the joy, determination, crowd energy and all the creative costumes. Take a look at some of the best shots from this year. 📷 Scenes from the 57th Peachtree Road Race RUNNING WITH PURPOSE Behind every runner in the Peachtree Road Race is a story, a goal or a source of motivation. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) As the sun began to rise over the Atlanta skyline on the nation’s 250th birthday, racers, soaking with sweat from head to toe, were locked stride for stride with one another.

Competing in his second Peachtree, AJC Opinion Editor David Plazas dedicated this year’s race to his father, who died last August. “Thinking about the discipline of running and about my relationship with my father helped me finish the course,” Plazas writes. Having not run his first race until his 30s, Plazas says he initially found running to be a chore. “I admired my father, who ran 6 miles a day, and I never imagined I could come close to that feat when I was a boy,” he adds. “Fast forward several decades, and I have run a marathon, three half-marathons, and multiple 10Ks and 5Ks.” These days, Plazas says he prefers the latter: “The marathon, which I ran just before turning 40, wrecked my body and I did not want to fall out of love with running, because today it’s a space where I reflect, solve problems and de-stress.” 🏃 Read more: Plazas reflects on his “humid, inspiring and emotional” Peachtree Road Race experience.

KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING 👟 If you’re ready and raring for the next challenge, here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: July 18: Decatur Dekalb 5K

Decatur Dekalb 5K Aug. 1: Southside Beltline 8K-3K

Southside Beltline 8K-3K Aug. 22: Atlanta’s Finest 5K

Atlanta’s Finest 5K Oct. 25: PNC Atlanta 10 Miler & 5K More info and sign-up links here 👟 Looking for ways to stay connected to your fellow Peachtree racers? Check out some group runs and run clubs: Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations other than the Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you.

BUT FIRST, SOME SUMMER FUN After a full day of fun, rest and relax with a live concert during Suwanee Celebrates America 250. (Courtesy of City of Suwanee/City Hall﻿/Facebook) Also, if you’re not quite ready to think about your next race, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season. From community festivals and seasonal events to hands-on crafts and outings with the kids, July is packed with things to do. ❤️ Suwanee Celebrates America 250 Keep the patriotic celebration going. Visit Suwanee to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a live concert and activities including line dancing, a Wiffle ball home run kick-off, a Blue Ribbon cake and pie contest and a hot dog eating contest. 3-9 p.m. Saturday. Free. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. suwanee.com 🤍 American Tall Tales

A great way to beat the heat and entertain the littles, American Tall Tales is a puppet show ideal for kids 4 years old and up. Explore the Wild West from the back of a rickety wagon as characters share famed fables about Paul Bunyan, Babe the Blue Ox, Pecos Bill, John Henry and Hekeke. 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. Shows through Aug. 2. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. puppet.org/programs/american-tall-tales 💙 Christmas in July Celebrate Christmas in your flip-flops at this midsummer holiday bash featuring a yacht rock tribute band. Explore unique crafts, goods and gifts from more than 15 local vendors while sampling holiday treats and summer sweets. 5-10 p.m. July 18. Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Road, Cumming. facebook.com/events/2456751354786913