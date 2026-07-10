Peachtree Road Race updates: Victory lap

That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.
By about mile 3, I started to seriously question my decision to sign up for the Peachtree. Then I got a text message from my husband — a much more seasoned runner who was, at that point, way ahead of me: “You’re doing great, you got this!! Just jam out and keep pushing, I’m so proud of you!”
I took a deep breath, put on our “2026 Peachtree Picks 🍑👟” playlist and, quite honestly, power-walked most of the final 3 miles. But I finished and for me, that was a huge achievement in and of itself.
Enough about me, though — how did your race go? I hope you’re feeling accomplished and still basking in the glow of tackling — and conquering — the “world’s largest 10K.” Now it’s time to look back at the best of Peachtree season and think about what’s next, whether that’s another race or something completely different.
PEACHTREE: BY THE NUMBERS
The Peachtree community turned out in full force for the 57th running of the race. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Many runners embraced a patriotic theme with their Peachtree costumes this year. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
One of my favorite parts of writing this newsletter was browsing our library of Peachtree Road Race photos and reliving the joy, determination, crowd energy and all the creative costumes. Take a look at some of the best shots from this year.
Behind every runner in the Peachtree Road Race is a story, a goal or a source of motivation. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
As the sun began to rise over the Atlanta skyline on the nation’s 250th birthday, racers, soaking with sweat from head to toe, were locked stride for stride with one another.
Competing in his second Peachtree, AJC Opinion Editor David Plazas dedicated this year’s race to his father, who died last August. “Thinking about the discipline of running and about my relationship with my father helped me finish the course,” Plazas writes.
Having not run his first race until his 30s, Plazas says he initially found running to be a chore.
“I admired my father, who ran 6 miles a day, and I never imagined I could come close to that feat when I was a boy,” he adds. “Fast forward several decades, and I have run a marathon, three half-marathons, and multiple 10Ks and 5Ks.”
These days, Plazas says he prefers the latter: “The marathon, which I ran just before turning 40, wrecked my body and I did not want to fall out of love with running, because today it’s a space where I reflect, solve problems and de-stress.”
After a full day of fun, rest and relax with a live concert during Suwanee Celebrates America 250. (Courtesy of City of Suwanee/City Hall/Facebook)
Also, if you’re not quite ready to think about your next race, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season. From community festivals and seasonal events to hands-on crafts and outings with the kids, July is packed with things to do.
❤️ Suwanee Celebrates America 250
Keep the patriotic celebration going. Visit Suwanee to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a live concert and activities including line dancing, a Wiffle ball home run kick-off, a Blue Ribbon cake and pie contest and a hot dog eating contest.
3-9 p.m. Saturday. Free. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. suwanee.com
🤍 American Tall Tales
A great way to beat the heat and entertain the littles, American Tall Tales is a puppet show ideal for kids 4 years old and up. Explore the Wild West from the back of a rickety wagon as characters share famed fables about Paul Bunyan, Babe the Blue Ox, Pecos Bill, John Henry and Hekeke.
10 a.m. and noon Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. Shows through Aug. 2. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. puppet.org/programs/american-tall-tales
💙 Christmas in July
Celebrate Christmas in your flip-flops at this midsummer holiday bash featuring a yacht rock tribute band. Explore unique crafts, goods and gifts from more than 15 local vendors while sampling holiday treats and summer sweets.
⚽ One more date to save: On July 15, the AJC is hosting a World Cup watch party at Monday Night Brewing’s The Grove location on the Westside. Catch that day’s semifinal with drinks, music and some of your favorite local news people. Find more details and RSVP here.
COOLDOWN
Writing this newsletter and finishing my first Peachtree has given me a newfound appreciation for the camaraderie of this running community. I can’t thank you all enough for your support, tips and unbelievably kind words over the past year. It’s a feeling I’ll carry with me long after race day.
However you spend the days ahead, I hope they’re filled with great company, good music, delicious food and a chance to reflect on another memorable Fourth of July in Atlanta. 🍑