Aging in Atlanta Summer fun for all ages: 6 activities for grandparents in July Make the most of summer with grandkid-friendly outings, patriotic celebrations and hands-on activities. After a full day of fun, rest and relax with a live concert during Suwanee Celebrates America 250. (Courtesy of City of Suwanee, Georgia - City Hall﻿/Facebook)

By Lesly Gregory – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

As we gear up for America’s 250th birthday, there’s no shortage of celebrations throughout the month. From patriotic events marking the milestone to hands-on crafts and outings designed for time with the grandkids, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the season. Whether you’re planning a special day with family or looking for something festive and local, these activities offer plenty to keep your July calendar full. Celebrate our nation’s birthday Georgia Symphony Orchestra — America 250 Concert Hear the Georgia Symphony Orchestra play under the open sky at the America 250 Concert in Woodstock. Take time to pause and reflect as you listen to a patriotic program of songs perfect for all ages. Bring a blanket or low-profile lawn chair to sit in and enjoy the show. It is OK to bring your own food and any non-alcoholic beverages to the event. Wine and craft beer will be available for purchase on site.

Friday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. Free admission, but it’s preferred to RSVP by selecting to ‘buy tickets’ on their website. Woodstock Arts Event Green, 113 Elm St., Woodstock. woodstockarts.org/events/georgia-symphony-orchestra-america-250-concert The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will be joined by several music organizations in a 75th anniversary concert at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Saturday, May 23. (Courtesy of Georgia Symphony Orchestra) Suwanee Celebrates America 250 Keep the patriotic celebration going even after the fireworks have died down. Visit Suwanee to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with an afternoon packed with activities. This full itinerary culminates with a live concert featuring multiple performers, but throughout the day you can participate in line dancing, a Wiffle ball home run kick-off, a Blue Ribbon cake and pie contest and a hot dog eating contest. For the little ones, bring their bike, wagon, scooter or stroller to decorate before taking a Liberty Lap through the park. You can also enjoy a little friendly competition during the Stars & Stripes Showdown, with everything from a seed spitting contest to horseshoes.

Saturday, July 11, 3-9 p.m. Free admission. Town Center Park, Buford Highway & Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. www.suwanee.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3707/86?toggle=allupcoming&npage=3

Create special memories American Tall Tales A great way to beat the heat and entertain the littles, American Tall Tales is a puppet show ideal for kids 4 years old and up. Explore the Wild West from the back of a rickety wagon as characters share famed fables about Paul Bunyan, Babe the Blue Ox, Pecos Bill, John Henry and Hekeke. Incorporating hand and rod puppets, shadow play and full-body costumes, this is a dynamic show to entertain both children and adults as they create a special memory together. Wednesday-Sunday from July 1-Aug. 2. 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 for nonmembers, $16 for members Wednesday and Thursday, and $25 for nonmembers and $20 for members Friday-Sunday. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. puppet.org/programs/american-tall-tales Meet Babe the Blue Ox and Paul Bunyan among the Tall Tales crew at the Center for Puppetry Arts. (Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts/Photo by Clay Walker) July Storytime — Planting a Rainbow

Combine story time with a special craft while introducing young ones to the wonders waiting for them in the garden. Perfect for children ages 3-5, the event starts by reading Planting a Rainbow by Lois Ehlert. The story follows one family who plants bulbs, seeds and seedlings to create a rainbow of blooming flowers. Kids then get to create their own set of vibrant blooms with a special rainbow flower craft they can take home. Wednesday, July 29, 11 a.m. — noon Free admission. College Park Library, 3647 Main St., College Park. treesatlanta.org/get-involved/events/family-fun-july-storytime-planting-a-rainbow-a2BUd000002TfBVMA0 Make connections Summer Social Enjoy the Summer Social at the Distillery of Modern Art for the 10th year in a row. This evening is centered on art and community connection, giving small, local businesses a chance to share their offerings. Win prizes playing interactive games, network with artists and entrepreneurs and enjoy signature drinks and bar snacks available for purchase. This is a 21+ event that highlights Atlanta’s creative scene through community-driven activities. Friday, July 10, 7 — 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $3.97 + fees. Distillery of Modern Art, 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. eventbrite.com/e/creative-roots-atl-summer-social-tickets-1990513464355?aff=ebdiglgoogleliveevents